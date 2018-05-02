Upland Software Launches Upland Analytics to Deliver Dynamic, Customizable, and Integrated Reporting Functionality Across Product Offerings

Upland Analytics delivers a new reporting capability, native to the Tenrox environment, that provides actionable business intelligence from all of the Tenrox PSA modules, as well as the ability to integrate data from third-party applications. Services organizations can now instantly visualize and monitor project, financial, and resource performance. Upland Analytics was built on ComSci, a leading ITFM/ITBM platform that federates mission critical data from disparate IT, finance, and telecommunications data sources. The platform draws on the UplandOne user experience and user interface, creating a familiar work environment for existing Tenrox customers.

"Real-time business intelligence is core to our business," said Dina DeMaio Smith, Data and Systems Manager at Vantage Partners. "Integrating dashboards and reports directly into Tenrox provides us with an end-to-end PSA experience, and is a vital feature that will benefit any organization. We look forward to evaluating Upland Analytics to see how we can fully leverage this new capability to help drive our business goals."

"We use the insights ourselves from Tenrox to run a more efficient and effective organization," says Tim Mattox, President and Chief Operating Officer of Upland Software. "Upland Analytics for Tenrox will give our PSA customers a wealth of tools to analyze their business performance with a familiar user experience. This is an exciting direction for the company, as we proceed to integrate this powerful analytics platform across our product lines by leveraging the robust, reporting engine behind ComSci."

Upland Analytics offers Tenrox PSA customers the following benefits:

Faster decision-making through customizable reports and dashboards generated from both Tenrox and connected third-party data to spot key trends and conduct in-depth root cause analysis

Deeper understanding of their services business performance with real-time data visualization native to their PSA environment

Improved company-wide transparency and alignment through emailed reports and alerts to key stakeholders

Seamless user work environment based on a unified Upland user experience and user interface

A standard version of Upland Analytics is available to all current customers. An enterprise version is also available for organizations looking for additional features and functionality.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software. Our family of applications enables users to manage their projects, professional workforce, and IT investments; automate document-intensive business processes; and effectively engage with their customers, prospects, and community via the web and mobile technologies. With more than 4,000 customers and over 450,000 users around the world, Upland Software solutions help customers run their operations smoothly, adapt to change quickly, and achieve better results every day. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

