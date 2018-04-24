Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions

Qvidian's improved integration with Microsoft Office 365 allows users to directly edit content for RFP and other request projects, such as requests for information (RFI) and due diligence questionnaires (DDQ), allowing sales teams to be more responsive to customer requests. Qvidian's enhanced integration with Salesforce® solutions allows users to initiate RFP, requests for quotation (RFQ), requests for tender (RFT), and security questionnaires, directly from Salesforce® applications, resulting in reduced data-entry errors and improved opportunity analytics. Additionally, Qvidian's enhanced reporting functionality automates the creation of an audit trail and supports critical compliance initiatives, particularly suitable for organizations in highly regulated industries like financial services and healthcare.

"With Microsoft Office 365 integration for Upland's Qvidian projects, my team can add and update answers to our RFP responses quickly and simply. Our specific formatting is maintained, and this new workflow has fewer steps, saving us critical time," said Mila Lynne, an Upland customer and Qvidian administrator in the educational services market.

"Completing RFPs, security questionnaires, and due diligence questionnaires quickly and accurately is critical to any enterprise's ability to win new business," said Sean Nathaniel, CTO and SVP of Workflow Automation Solutions at Upland Software. "Upland's Qvidian solution helps proposal teams keep up with demand while maintaining high quality standards and brings our customers to the next level of efficiency."

Key benefits of this Qvidian release include:

Completion of more volume, better quality projects through Microsoft Office 365 online collaboration

Streamlined workflow and time savings through automatically synced changes via Microsoft Office 365 and upgraded inline editing

Fewer continuity errors and enhanced analytics with Salesforce® Aloha and Lightning Experience integrations

Improved efficiency through the ability to generate Qvidian response projects from Salesforce® opportunities

More comprehensive auditing capabilities through an automated audit trail and improved reporting functionality

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software. Our family of applications enables users to manage their projects, professional workforce, and IT investments; automate document-intensive business processes; and effectively engage with their customers, prospects, and community via the web and mobile technologies. With more than 4,000 customers and over 450,000 users around the world, Upland Software solutions help customers run their operations smoothly, adapt to change quickly, and achieve better results every day. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

