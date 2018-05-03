Upland Software to Present at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference

The presentation will be webcast live and accessible on Upland's website at investor.uplandsoftware.com. In addition to the live webcast, a recorded replay will be available on Upland's website for 90 days following the event.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software. Our family of applications enables users to manage their projects, professional workforce, and IT investments; automate document-intensive business processes; and effectively engage with their customers, prospects, and community via the web and mobile technologies. With more than 4,000 customers and over 450,000 users around the world, Upland Software solutions help customers run their operations smoothly, adapt to change quickly, and achieve better results every day. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

SOURCE Upland Software, Inc.

