Upland Software to Present at William Blair's 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software, today announced that Jack McDonald, Upland's Chairman and CEO, and Mike Hill, Upland's CFO, are scheduled to present at William Blair's 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, June 14th, 2018 at 9:20 a.m. Central Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and accessible on Upland's website at  investor.uplandsoftware.com. In addition to the live webcast, a recorded replay will be available on Upland's website for 90 days following the event.

About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software. Our family of applications enables users to manage their projects, professional workforce, and IT investments; automate document-intensive business processes; and effectively engage with their customers, prospects, and community via the web and mobile technologies. With more than 4,000 customers and over 450,000 users around the world, Upland Software solutions help customers run their operations smoothly, adapt to change quickly, and achieve better results every day. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

