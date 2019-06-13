Uplandme, Inc. raises seven figures for a new property trading game

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplandme, Inc. has closed a financing round, which was led by Finlab EOS VC Fund and with the participation of several angel investors. FinLab EOS VC Fund is a venture capital fund backed by both Block.one, the publisher of the blockchain protocol EOSIO, and FinLab AG, one of Europe's largest company builders and investors focused on financial services technologies.

The funds will be used to support the initial development and launch of Upland, a digital property trading game that blurs the boundaries between real and virtual worlds. Players buy, sell, and trade properties based on real-world addresses. An in-game currency called UPX will power the economy of Upland. Players will be able to complete property collections, use location-based features and trade their properties on a marketplace.

"We invested into Uplandme, Inc. because we like the genuine idea of a virtual property market powered by the EOS Blockchain and the very experienced and passionate team behind it,'' said Stefan Schuetze, Managing Director of FinLab EOS VC Fund. "Blockchain and specifically EOSIO allows the creation of completely new game mechanics that were not possible before."

"We are excited to work with Uplandme, Inc. as we believe they present a very unique and differentiated concept and that gaming and digital collectable companies, such as Uplandme, Inc., are a great application of Blockchain technologies, in particular EOSIO," commented Paul Grotowski, COO of EOS VC.

"We have chosen the EOSIO blockchain software because it offers the best foundation to create a strong casual gaming experience where players engage quickly and can continuously enjoy the game without the hassle and need to understand today's complicated world of Blockchain. We are excited to work with Finlab and EOS VC to leverage their EOSIO background and financial expertise which are very important for us as we build out Upland," said Dirk Lueth, Co-founder of Uplandme, Inc.

About Uplandme, Inc.

Uplandme, Inc. was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneurs Dirk Lueth, Mani Honigstein, and Idan Zuckerman. The company is based in Silicon Valley and develops the game Upland. Upland's mission is to bring the benefits of Blockchain technology to mass markets by creating gamified experiences at the intersection of the real and virtual worlds. Upland launched a closed beta in June 2019 where early adopters of the game can buy virtual properties in San Francisco. A wait list for the beta version can be joined at https://upland.me/ .

About EOS VC:

Block.one's EOS VC program offers developers and entrepreneurs the funding they need to create community-driven businesses leveraging EOSIO. It provides support through venture capital partnership funds that primarily aim to achieve sustained utilization of the EOSIO ecosystem by investing in a concentrated and diversified portfolio of blockchain-focused companies building on the EOSIO software.

The EOS VC initiative is dedicated to fostering a global network of individuals from a number of disciplines through our engagement events. As part of the mission and vision, EOS VC engages with the blockchain developer community on a regular basis.

About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A.GR) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech startups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereby in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.

