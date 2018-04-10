Upledger Foundation Announces Worldwide Online Release Of "TOUCH, The Healing Legacy of Dr. John E. Upledger"

"TOUCH" brings you along on a personal journey of people suffering from pain and dysfunction and how CranioSacral Therapy, developed by Dr. Upledger, plays a role in their healing. Watch as a young girl with a genetic neurological disorder, and a retired NFL player among others experience positive results from CranioSacral Therapy.

Harnessing the healing effects of the sea, TOUCH showcases dolphins assisting CranioSacral Therapists as they work to address specific health concerns of each individual in the lovely setting of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

CranioSacral Therapy is a gentle, hands-on treatment modality that releases tensions deep in the body to relieve pain and dysfunction and improve whole-body health and performance. Practiced worldwide by practitioners from medical doctors to manual therapists, CranioSacral Therapy was developed by Osteopathic Physician John E. Upledger. Therapists focus upon the removal of tissue restrictions within the membrane system surrounding the central nervous system that may be at the heart of sensory, motor and neurological dysfunctions. Proven effective in treating chronic pain and orthopedic challenges, CranioSacral Therapy has aided patients with a wide range of conditions and the most difficult medical histories.

About the Dr. John E. Upledger Foundation

Through this film and other programs, the Dr. John E. Upledger Foundation is Intent on Making the World a TOUCH Better. The Foundation was formed in 1987 to raise awareness, support and treatment for CranioSacral Therapy, other integrative modalities and their benefits to those suffering from a wide range of medical issues associated with pain and dysfunction, and other conditions such as Concussions, Traumatic Brain Injury, Autism and Post-Traumatic Stress.

For more information on the Dr. John E. Upledger Foundation or CranioSacral Therapy, call 561-622-4588 or visit the website at upledger.org.

Interviews can be scheduled on April 10th and 11th. Please call for details.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upledger-foundation-announces-worldwide-online-release-of-touch-the-healing-legacy-of-dr-john-e-upledger-300625618.html

SOURCE Upledger Foundation

Related Links

http://www.Upledger.org/touch

