Uplers, A Hiring Platform Releases Hiring Trends 2024 For Fast-Paced Businesses

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplers, a leading hiring platform that helps global tech and digital fast-paced companies hire Indian remote talents, has unveiled hiring trends for 2024. These hiring trends will give global recruiters the necessary foresight to understand their niche and make hiring decisions.

With their years of hiring experience, they have first-hand knowledge of how the hiring landscape is shaping up and what the future beholds.

With 'WFO surfacing', many fast-paced companies are still preferring to hire talents remotely



As a response to the economic downturn and the high people costs, many global bootstrapped agencies are relying on offshore hiring. Tapping into a cost-effective offshore talent network gives them wider access to skilled professionals within their hiring budget.



Over the last two years, global digital and tech companies from US, UK, EU, and AUS hired more than 5 million Indian remote talents. By 2024, this number will grow to 6 million. Prioritizing skill and cultural alignment to find the 'right fit'



Going beyond borders means global employers will come across a diverse range of profiles, in terms of both skills and work culture. Hence, it is important to deeply evaluate a candidate based on their technical proficiency and cultural adaptability before making a hiring decision.



92.5% of businesses in 2023 improved their retention rate by focusing on skill-based hiring. Furthermore, 20% of global talents agree that alignment with the company culture will retain them for a longer association. An improved retention rate and a stronger workforce are why more employers are interested in adding skill and culture-based assessment tests in their hiring process.



Increased use of hiring platforms to support offshore remote hiring



Global companies need 360-degree assistance when it comes to offshore remote hiring. The remote hiring process, vetting candidates, onboarding process, the compliance regulations, and payroll administration are too much to handle for first-time remote employers.



In 2022, almost 38% of businesses used hiring platforms to find freelancers and contractors for a definite period. Hiring platforms help these employers to find pre-vetted talents in a short time and facilitate smooth onboarding, manage payroll, and ensure cultural fitment. In the next two years, 48% of companies are expected to rely on hiring platforms for a better remote hiring experience.



Recruiters must use these future hiring trends to stay ahead of their peers and move faster for hiring top talents. These trends provide much needed foresight to small and medium-sized businesses, who usually enter the job market with little preparation and resources.

