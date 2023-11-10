Uplers is shortening hiring cycle from 4 months to 48 hours for global digital agencies with deeply vetted Indian talents

News provided by

Uplers

10 Nov, 2023, 09:33 ET

Uplers, a hiring platform provides 360-degree hiring solutions from sourcing, vetting, and matchmaking, to post-deployment support- aiming to shorten the long hiring process. Global tech and digital companies can now hire deeply vetted, full-time, offshore-contractual remote talents in just 48-hours.

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplers, a leading hiring platform helps fast-paced, global agile (small and medium) tech and digital businesses hire the top 3.5% of remote talents from India. With its network of deeply vetted Indian talents, it aims to cut down the long hiring cycle of global hiring managers from 63 to 5 days.

In 2022-23, the global digital, advertising, and marketing industry were facing significant margin pressure, increasing people cost when hiring locally as an aftereffect of the 2021-22 economic downturn, all these lead to revenue loss, and losing clients.

Uplers have understood the thought process where many of these global companies are inclined to offshore remote hire from India but often feel overwhelmed by the hiring process.

India's abundant talent pool, favorable legal environment, and cost-effectiveness naturally render it an appealing destination for offshore hiring. Nevertheless, lacking the necessary support, businesses often find themselves investing excessive time in candidate screening and sourcing, which ultimately results in surpassing their hiring budgets and delaying their operations.

How Uplers help digital agencies and tech companies hire top Indian remote talents in just 5 days? 

What Uplers does is fast-track the hiring process for global hiring managers, ensuring that they exclusively select talents from their network of 500,000+ tech and digital professionals. These individuals undergo a thorough vetting process, evaluating their technical capabilities, language and communication skills, as well as their soft skills.

Candidates within the network undergo a rigorous role-specific filtration process, examining their technical, linguistic, and remote readiness through tools like HireMee and Versant. The platform's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities play a crucial role in identifying the three most fitting candidates within a 48-hour timeframe. This guarantees that, out of the three extensively vetted profiles, two are shortlisted, and one is ultimately hired.

Through this assessment-based approach, the platform effectively screens out 96.5% of redundant talents within the network. This enables global recruiters and hiring managers to focus their interviews exclusively on the top candidates, streamlining the hiring process and concluding it within a swift 5-day timeframe.

Right matchmaking is the essence of Uplers' approach, underscoring their commitment to investing significant time and effort to ensure the initial shortlisted talent aligns seamlessly with your requirements. By pre-vetting each talent based on communication skills, technical capabilities, and more, Uplers effectively minimizes guesswork, facilitating  in hiring the right talent for your company.

"Progressive organizations are now much more agile than they used to be. Rapidly built teams consist of people from different cultural backgrounds, employment contracts, incentive structures, and even different modes of working i.e. remote or hybrid. All of this means that for both the organization and the talent it's imperative to have flexibility, scalability, and most importantly speed factored into everything that comprises the hiring." – Jaymin Bhuptani, Founder and CEO of Uplers

About Uplers

Uplers is a digital hiring platform that helps global agencies matchmake with their ideal Indian remote talents.They aim to facilitate a fast, simple, and more reliable experience for companies who want to hire digital talents. Their dedication to identifying the right fit and supporting quick hiring has helped them deliver perfect matchmaking solutions for global agencies.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3uaxp2Q.

The talent powerhouse of India
We are creating a new wave in remote hiring by helping companies hire from a strong network of top talents from India, for the world.
Our mission is to simplify remote hiring, making it easy for global businesses to connect with the top tech talents.

Nayantika Srivastava 074599 02499
https://www.uplers.com/contact-us/

