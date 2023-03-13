UPLERS on Hiring Remote Employee India: The Ultimate Solution for Economic Downturn and Creating Diverse Workforce

Hiring Indian remote employees is the key to survive the economic downturn and to create a diverse & driven workforce for US companies.

AHMEDABAD, India, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses around the world (especially in the US) grapple with the economic downturn caused by the inflation, and consequent recession, there is a growing need for organizations to find new and innovative ways to remain competitive all the while emphasizing on diversity in their workforce to represent inclusion. Thus, many US companies are hiring remote employees from India.

India has been a hub for IT outsourcing for many years, with its highly skilled and educated workforce. In recent years, India's remote work culture has exploded, and now, with the economic downturn, it has become the new normal. This shift has opened up a world of possibilities for companies to hire Indian remote tech talents and take advantage of their expertise, to which Silicon Valley of the US stands as a prime example.

Furthermore, while India is becoming a dominant player in the global talent market, with an expected $5 trillion economic growth by 2024, the United States alone is expected to have a shortfall of over 6 million tech workers, leading to a revenue loss of $162 billion.

This lack of tech talent is expected to be the biggest challenge for major global corporations. India, on the other hand, is projected to have a surplus of 11 million highly-skilled tech workers by 2030, making it a potential leader in the tech industry.

Here are a few reasons why hiring Indian remote tech talents is the ultimate solution to battle economic downturn and build a diversified workforce:

Cost Savings: Indian remote tech talents are cost-effective, and they offer a significant cost savings compared to hiring full-time employees in-house. This is particularly beneficial for businesses struggling with economic downturns. Skilled Workforce: India has a significant number of developers, including over 8.2 million Java and Python developers, more than 6 million software developers, 1.3 million Android developers, 873,000 iOS developers. Cultural Diversity: Hiring Indian remote tech talents can bring cultural diversity to your organization, leading to more innovative and creative ideas. Flexibility: Indian remote tech talents are accustomed to working with clients from different time zones, especially in the US time zones, leading to increased productivity and profits. This is why Indian tech professionals are preferred over tech talents from Latin America and Philippines .

Thus, hiring Indian remote tech talents is the ultimate solution for businesses looking to stay competitive in today's fast-paced and ever-changing business environment. That being said, navigating the remote recruitment process in a massive economy such as India can seem complex for hiring managers and business owners.

Hence, we have put together this comprehensive, easy-to-follow hiring manual that will help you hire top tech talents from India 10x faster. Our eBook, "How to Hire Remote Indian Talent Effectively," provides a comprehensive guide to remote hiring, including key challenges, solutions, and strategies for building high-value teams that are productive and purpose-driven.

