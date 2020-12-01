Uplift 2020: The Second Edition of the Free Virtual Real Estate Summit Organized by Auctm

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift 2020 is for real estate professionals eager to transform their business and learn the best practices from industry experts and leaders. This year's theme, "Gold Rush - The Right Way Forward in 2021" will give the attendees a chance to learn more about the winning practices of top real estate teams and growing their business by building profitable teams.

The event will feature 12 real estate industry experts as panelists in 9 interactive sessions from 14th to 16th December 2020. The sessions will witness the speakers discuss key topics like systems that enhance agent accountability, ways to increase lead conversion rates, and habits of top-producing teams'. With over 1000+ attendees last year, Uplift 2020 is essential for real estate teams, agents, brokers, and leaders who want to impact their business in the upcoming year positively.

Uplift 2019 witnessed some of the stalwarts in the industry as speakers such as Robert Slack and Dan Walters (Partners, Robert Slack Team, #2 Team in the US), Michael Hellickson (CEO, Club Wealth Coaching), and Dan Corkill (CEO, FollowUpBoss). They will join Uplift 2020 as panelists once again, along with many others like Grier Allen (CEO, BoomTown), Veronica Figueroa (CEO, The Figueroa Team) etc. Emily Smith (COO, Wemert Group Realty), who will also be joining the virtual summit this year, stated, "Uplift 2019 was dynamic, innovative, and inspiring - we can't wait for more!"

Auctm (previously known as SquadVoice) is organizing the event to bring together some of the top industry leaders and provide a platform for real estate professionals to collaborate, connect, learn, and grow in their business. In the words of Rish Ladha (Co-Founder, Auctm), "The idea behind Uplift is to promote new learnings each year and be better prepared for the upcoming year. Uplift 2020 is a must-attend if you want to know what the industry holds for you in 2021."

