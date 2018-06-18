Uplift and Volaris Partner to Make Air Travel to Mexico, Central America Even More Affordable and Accessible

Brian Barth, Uplift's Founder and CEO, said, "We are excited to partner with Volaris, an innovator in bringing the benefits of low-cost travel available to travelers visiting Mexico and Central America from the United States. This partnership is further validation of the unique benefits of Pay Monthly as a travel-specific financing solution, and we see it as the foundation for building additional value in the future as Volaris continues to expand. We look forward to a long and productive partnership."

Uplift Pay Monthly is the only financing solution 100% focused on the travel industry, delivering suppliers increased booking values, booking windows and ancillary sales while helping make travel more affordable for consumers.

Volaris' Holger Blankenstein, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer said "For more than a decade, Volaris has provided outstanding service and extensive customer choice to cost-conscious business and leisure travelers to Mexico. Uplift is a perfect partner – offering a travel-specific solution that makes travel more affordable, accessible and rewarding, while providing upside revenue opportunities without operational impact. Allowing customers to Pay Monthly for their airfare as well as ancillary products such as seat assignments and baggage fees will allow Volaris to differentiate our product and offer consumers better ways to travel - we are enthusiastic to move forward together."

Expanding rapidly, Uplift appears on the vacation sites of American Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, as well as Volaris, Lufthansa German Airlines, Universal Parks and many more.

About Uplift

Built by a team of world-class travel technologists, UpLift helps the world's biggest travel brands build top line revenue and decrease transaction costs - boosting conversion rates, merchandising specific products and increasing total trip value. We are a team of digital marketers and fintech experts whose core technology, the UpLift Engine, was designed by the team that created the original travel meta-search. Our flagship product, Pay Monthly, lets travelers buy now and pay later, with monthly installment payments offered at the industry's lowest rates.

About Volaris

"Volaris" (or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 174 and its fleet from four to 71 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 323 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eight consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

