Uplift Data Partners Integrates with PlanGrid to Give Construction Builders Immediate Access to Drone Imagery

Previously, Uplift's drone-captured images were housed within its portal and PlanGrid users needed to log in to both platforms to access these images. Now, project team members in the field, trailer, and office can easily access drone imagery directly from PlanGrid, improving team communications, reducing change orders, and providing real-time updates to current project status.

Since 2015, Uplift Data Partners has delivered aerial insights for the AEC industry. Uplift's solution combines an extensive network of skilled and highly trained pilots, broad knowledge of FAA airspace rules and a proactive approach to compliance and regulatory guidelines. Using Uplift's drone service, builders can accurately survey a project and detect mistakes by overlaying site designs and line work onto the drone imagery.

"The integration of drone imagery into PlanGrid is a huge accomplishment for us," said Suzanne El-Moursi, president of Uplift Data Partners. "Uplift Data Partners is a premiere drone service provider for the AEC industry. Through our relentless commitment to providing best-in-class service, our competitive edge is twofold: We develop recipes that are rooted in the understanding of what it takes to execute a successful construction mission and have mastered the automation of data quality. We are passionate about enabling the free flow of drone data to further augment and support other data sources, thus increasing the value of the overall insight to the end user, in this case, the project engineer. The integration with PlanGrid delivers on our strategy to be an enabling player in the drone space, ensuring that drone insights are timely and action oriented."

"Our goal at PlanGrid is to increase productivity through innovative and impactful technology," said James Cook, head of strategic alliances and partnerships at PlanGrid. "Drone technology provides immeasurable insights into the progress and accuracy of a construction site, and Uplift Data Partners has established itself as a cutting-edge platform with its deep expertise of compliance and airspace regulations. The integration of Uplift's drone imagery into PlanGrid will give our customers a real-time view of jobsites and further improve their productivity."

The integration of two companies will benefit enterprise customers who use both PlanGrid and Uplift, as seen recently with Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm. For the past three years, Clayco has used Uplift Data Partners as their exclusive drone provider, leveraging the company's drone expertise across their portfolio of projects. Now, Clayco will migrate all their projects onto PlanGrid's platform, utilizing both companies' capabilities, and taking advantage of a seamless experience.

Uplift Data Partners will attend the PlanGrid Construction Summit June 10-11 in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.plangrid.com and www.upliftdatapartners.com.

About Uplift Data Partners

Uplift Data Partners was founded in 2015 in Chicago. Uplift Data Partners is the leading data capture pilot platform for enterprise businesses to capture and integrate drone data into their business operations. Our turn key platform strategically matches highly trained commercial drone pilots with enterprise clients, enabling them to scale their drone data capture needs. The platform seamlessly solves for compliance, airspace, and dispatch of commercially trained pilots at the touch of a button. Uplift's pilot network is the leading commercially trained and insured pilot network, guaranteeing that every drone pilot meets our enterprise client requirements. Our network has 100% nationwide coverage of the United States, in addition to network wide night waiver that allows for completing night missions, allowing us to deliver any mission anywhere. Our clients are leading brands in the construction, insurance and real estate industries with national and global recognition. For more information, visit UpliftDataPartners.com.

Uplift Data Partners: We fly. You get data.

For media inquiries, please contact Kendra Cole at Kendra [at] UpliftDataPartners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uplift-data-partners-integrates-with-plangrid-to-give-construction-builders-immediate-access-to-drone-imagery-300652351.html

SOURCE Uplift Data Partners

Related Links

http://www.upliftdatapartners.com

