Uplift Development Group Announces Historic Acquisition of 18-Property Self-Storage Portfolio Across Colorado Rocky Mountains

JOHNSTOWN, Colo., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting a bold commitment to its home state and the continued, dynamic growth of the Rocky Mountain region, Uplift Development Group has announced the successful acquisition of a massive 18-property self-storage portfolio. This landmark transaction, the largest of its kind in Colorado's history, includes approximately 500,000 square feet and over 3,000 units, spanning five cities and two counties.

The portfolio is strategically positioned within the high-growth corridors of Clear Creek and Grand County. These assets are primarily located along I-70, the state's most vital artery connecting Denver to the mountain resorts, which sees an annual traffic volume exceeding 20 million vehicles. The acquisition also encompasses key properties along Highway 40, the primary gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, serving the communities of Empire, Granby, Grand Lake, and Kremmling. By securing these locations, Uplift Development Group has consolidated the vast majority of storage inventory in these critical mountain regions.

"We are incredibly excited to own and operate this portfolio. It is in our own backyard, and we know this market intimately," said Brandon Grebe, CEO of Uplift Development Group. "I have personally driven past these properties for years while traveling to the mountains, and we see this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the infrastructure of our local communities. We are incredibly thankful to work with world-class partners, including SROA, Argenic, GYS General Contracting, JLL, Castor Capital, and all our investors, who helped facilitate this complex deal. Most importantly, I want to credit our internal team, who are truly the best in the business."

Institutional Excellence in the High Country

More than a simple real estate transaction, this acquisition represents a major shift in the mountain storage landscape. For years, these regions have been characterized by high barriers to entry and a lack of institutional-grade storage solutions. Uplift Development Group (www.upliftdg.com) plans to apply its "Class-A" property management philosophy to these assets, investing meaningful resources to modernize the facilities with state-of-the-art technologies, enhanced security, and remote customer accessibility.

To meet the evolving needs of mountain residents and local businesses, Uplift will also be expanding the portfolio by adding over 70,000 square feet of brand-new development. This expansion will feature premium climate-controlled units to protect belongings from harsh high-altitude elements, as well as fully enclosed boat and RV storage and specialized ski lockers. These additions are designed to support the unique lifestyle of the Rocky Mountain region, providing essential space for outdoor enthusiasts and growing small businesses.

"We see this as a great way to support mountain enthusiasts and the local communities that drive Colorado's economy," Grebe added. "Our commitment is to deliver a best-in-class experience that mirrors the excellence of the communities we serve while providing significant value to our customers and partners alike."

The acquisition marks a new chapter for Uplift Development Group as it continues to execute its strategy of identifying and dominating high-growth markets. To learn more, visit www.upliftdg.com .

Uplift Development Group is a Colorado-based real estate development firm that specializes in the ground-up development, acquisition, and management of Class-A self-storage assets. With a disciplined investment strategy focused on high-growth markets across the country, the firm leverages meticulous site selection and institutional-quality development practices to create long-term value for its partners. Uplift is dedicated to enhancing the communities it serves by delivering premium projects rooted in integrity, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

