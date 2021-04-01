Uplift Education Extends Their Tradition of Success at Uplift Elevate in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift Elevate Preparatory ceremoniously opened their doors in 2019 in West Fort Worth with grades PreK through eighth. The free, public, college-preparatory charter school is now extending the tradition of success with the addition of high school grades beginning with the inaugural freshman class this fall. These scholars will represent the graduating class of 2025. Throughout the Uplift Education network, 100% of their graduates have been accepted for college for the past 18 years, and Uplift alumni earn college degrees at 4X the national average for low-income students.

"Uplift Elevate scholars will now have the opportunity to progress through middle school and high school at the same campus. Uplift scholars outperform state and national averages in reading and mathematics, and their gains grow the longer they attend Uplift schools," says Yasmin Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of Uplift Education.

"The traditions born within the Uplift Elevate environment develop community in and beyond the classroom. These are extended and amplified as our scholars move from middle school to high school. As each grade is added: ninth grade in 2021, tenth grade in 2022, eleventh grade in 2023 and seniors in the 2024-2025 school year, there will be creative opportunities for each class to make their mark as scholars grow with the school," says Bhatia.

Uplift Elevate will begin the Founding Class of 2025 traditions on April 7, 2021 with the distribution of commemorative items to the enrolled future freshman and the beginning of the Founding Class wall that will be created on campus. In addition to the traditions that these new freshmen will create, they will be able to participate in the long-standing Uplift Education traditions. Uplift's annual College March is an opportunity for seniors across the network to celebrate as they send off their first college applications, and Uplift's Senior Decision Day gives seniors the spotlight to announce their future plans for college or career.

Uplift Elevate offers many opportunities for scholars to prepare for their future including the Road to College and Career program where they can begin to picture their college futures with a tailored curriculum focused on college and career preparation. Uplift's RTCC program goes beyond high school to help their alumni be successful in college and move into the career of their dreams. Uplift's goal is to allow scholars to engage in a changing economy and compete in the global marketplace through life-long learning skills.

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 43 college preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit uplifteducation.org or facebook.com/uplifteducation.

