Uplifting Athletes Kicks Off 10,000 Mile Challenge to Benefit the Rare Disease Community

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplifting Athletes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the power of sport to build a community that invests in the lives of people impacted by rare diseases, today launched the 10,000 Mile Challenge, a virtual fundraising campaign encouraging participants to collectively walk, run, swim, row, or otherwise move their way to 10,000 miles over 10 days.

The 10,000 Mile Challenge kicks off on August 9 and runs through August 18. Participants can register and track their mileage online at https://charity.pledgeit.org/10kmc24 . All fitness levels are welcome, and every mile counts towards reaching the collective goal.

"We are excited to unify our...networks to get active for the 30 million people in the US living with a rare disease." Post this

"We are thrilled to launch the 10,000 Mile Challenge as a way to bring awareness and ultimately drive action to make the world a better place for people living with rare diseases," said Rob Long, Executive Director of Uplifting Athletes. "We are excited to unify our personal and professional networks to get active for the 30 million people in the US living with a rare disease."

The 10,000 Mile Challenge aims to raise $55,000 to support Uplifting Athletes' mission of providing essential resources and programs to individuals with rare diseases. Funds raised will directly impact the lives of countless patients and families.

How to Participate:

Register for the 10,000 Mile Challenge at https://charity.pledgeit.org/10kmc24 .

. Choose your activity – walking, running, swimming, biking, rowing, or any other form of movement.

Track your miles throughout the 10-day challenge period.

Share your progress on social media using #10kRareMiles and encourage others to join the movement.

About Uplifting Athletes

Uplifting Athletes is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with rare diseases. The organization provides essential resources and programs to patients and families, fosters a supportive community, and advocates for research and development of new treatments.

Join the Movement and Make a Difference

The 10,000 Mile Challenge is a unique opportunity to get active, raise awareness for the rare disease community, and make a significant impact on the lives of those affected. Register today and help us reach our goal!

SOURCE Uplifting Athletes