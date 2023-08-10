Uplifting Athletes Puts Its Mission Into Motion With The Start Of Its 10,000 Mile Challenge

Uplifting Athletes

10 Aug, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uplifting Athletes is kicking off its signature 10,000 Mile Challenge, presented by title sponsor Sanofi, in support of the rare disease community. Across the United States, athletes, advocates, corporate teams, the public, and those impacted by rare disease are taking their first steps towards collectively reaching 10,000 miles over ten days.

These miles represent each of the 10,000 known rare diseases recognized by the National Institutes of Health which affect over 30 million Americans. With one in ten individuals facing a rare diagnosis, there is a considerable need for continued education, awareness, and resources.

"The 10,000 Mile Challenge provides an easy and adaptive way for everyone to get involved and inspire hope," says Uplifting Athletes' Executive Director Rob Long. "The excitement around the challenge this year has been fantastic to see as we've expanded the list of eligible activities and provided resources for participants. In 2023 we are expecting to welcome our largest community of challenge takers and teams yet."

Inspired by the competitive nature of athletics, participants are encouraged to create teams and get active together. At the team and individual level, a real-time, virtual leaderboard will track miles logged and fundraising milestones met throughout the challenge to inspire each individual to go the extra mile for the cause.

"We are, again, proud to support the work of Uplifting Athletes," says Sanofi General Manager of Rare Disease Duane Clark. "Our staff is excited to be a part of the brighter future Uplifting Athletes' team envisions and executes for those impacted by rare disease through their mission."

Last year, over 260 participants logged more than 8,800 miles and raised nearly $28,000. The 2023 challenge takes place between August 10-19 and offers earnable incentives for those fundraising. To learn more or to register, please visit https://charity.pledgeit.org/10kmc23.

About Uplifting Athletes

Uplifting Athletes is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007 that harnesses the power of sport to build a community that invests in the lives of people impacted by rare diseases. Since its inception, Uplifting Athletes has raised more than $8 million by engaging athletes in order to positively impact the rare disease community through driving action and funding research. To learn more about Uplifting Athletes visit upliftingathletes.org.

