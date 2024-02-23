Uplifting Impact Announces 2024 Shape the Future Summit Award Winners

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fostering inclusive workplaces and driving positive change.

"We are deeply inspired by the dedication and innovative approaches of this year's award recipients," says Deanna Singh, founder of Uplifting Impact, the organization hosting the Shape the Future: Inclusive Leaders Summit. "Their leadership sets a powerful example for others and paves the way for a more inclusive and equitable future for all in our workplaces."

The 2024 Shape the Future Summit Inclusion Leadership Award winners are:

Deidre Garrett , Goodwill Industries of Southeast Wisconsin & Metro Chicago

, Goodwill Industries of & Metro Chicago Maura Packham , Kaitlin Vaughn & Darneesha Figgs, Quad

, & Darneesha Figgs, Quad Tiffany Washington & Lisa Austin , Girl Scouts USA

& , Girl Scouts Ozzie Robinson , McDonald's

, McDonald's Reggie Miller , GE Vernova

The award recipients will be celebrated at a special dinner reception on Monday, March 4th at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee. This gathering will offer an opportunity to connect and uplift the honorees as they are surrounded by their fellow practitioners in the DEI industry.

About the Shape the Future: Inclusive Leaders Summit -

The Shape the Future Inclusive Leaders Summit is a premier event designed to elevate and empower DEI leaders, provide them with actionable strategies, and foster collaboration within the DEI community. The summit features renowned speakers Deanna Singh and Justin Ponder, thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops, and valuable networking opportunities. Attendees will dive deep into 5 essential areas critical to successful initiatives for inclusive workplaces.

You can find out more information on Uplifting Impact's Inclusive Leadership Summit on the website . For more information on the summit's award, read Deanna's latest LinkedIn Newsletter .

More About Uplifting Impact -

Uplifting Impact is a woman and BIPOC-owned training and consulting firm committed to assisting passionate leaders in creating powerful, inclusive change in their workplace. We believe that by helping organizations shed practices that are inequitable and non-inclusive, we can allow every person to be able to show up as their whole selves.

We strive to make every person a part of the DEI journey and work collaboratively with companies to nurture and guide inclusivity efforts — without judgment. We can build stronger, more successful, and equitable organizations by helping teams reflect, grow, and learn invaluable skills.

Learn more at upliftingimpact.com .

