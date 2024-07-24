Uplimit, the AI-Powered Enterprise Learning Platform, Announces Series A Funding Round Led by Salesforce Ventures

With the $11M funding round, Uplimit will expand its enterprise platform offerings to upskill more organizations and employees for the future of work.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplimit, a leader in AI-powered enterprise learning, announced that it has closed an $11M Series A funding round to support its ongoing investment in delivering high-quality enterprise teaching and learning at scale. The backing from Salesforce Ventures, which led the round alongside existing investors GSV Ventures, Greylock Partners, and Cowboy Ventures, and new investors Translink Capital, Workday Ventures, and Conviction, emphasizes the critical need for effective employee upskilling solutions due to the accelerating pace of GenAI's influence on the future of work.

"Keeping employees ahead of the technology curve has become an urgent priority for the organizations we work with," says Claudine Emeott, Salesforce Ventures Partner and Head of the Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund. "We believe AI can help both companies and individuals build the skills they need to thrive in this environment, and Uplimit is on the cutting edge when it comes to integrating AI into teaching and learning. We're thrilled to support their continued growth and look forward to seeing their impact multiply in the coming years."

With the $11M funding round, Uplimit will expand enterprise platform offerings to upskill organizations and employees. Post this

Quality education has traditionally required a huge amount of services, from creating content to providing personalized feedback and support. Reliance on those services has made it difficult to scale engaging learning experiences. Courses that strip out those services, while scalable, often fail to deliver outcomes.

Uplimit is breaking that tradeoff with a new approach to scaling effective enterprise education. Their end-to-end solution uses AI to supercharge cohort management, learner support, and authoring, allowing companies to enable both customers and employees without having to choose between impact and scale. AI can truly personalize learners' experiences. For example, Uplimit recently launched role-play scenarios with an AI partner and learners now receive immediate feedback based on parameters set by an instructor. This first-of-its-kind tool could completely transform training and development for people managers, staff, support teams, sales, and more.

"Quality education has always been a scarce resource, but AI is finally changing that," says Julia Stiglitz, CEO and Co-founder of Uplimit. "AI allows us to create and update content in hours rather than weeks or months. Even in a course with thousands of learners, we can provide the level of personalization that's necessary to keep each learner engaged and motivated. This shift is even more important given how AI itself is driving increased demand for skill-building. AI technology is evolving at breakneck speed and completely changing how work is done, and employees need a way to grasp it quickly with resources that meet them where they are. That's what Uplimit provides."

To date, Uplimit has partnered with companies ranging from Fortune 500s, like GE Healthcare and Kraft Heinz, to innovative startups, like Procore, to power effective employee and customer education at scale. Databricks , the leading AI-powered data intelligence platform, was an early adopter of Uplimit's customer education solutions. "We were looking for a blended learning platform that would maximize learner engagement and completion without sacrificing the ability to scale to hundreds of thousands of learners," says Rochana Golani, VP of Learning and Enablement at Databricks. "Uplimit ticked all the boxes. Learners get the benefit of real-time human instruction alongside personalized AI support. They also get advice, insight, and encouragement from peers across industries and functions. I genuinely believe this is going to be a game-changer for so many of our customers."

With this funding round, Uplimit will expand its enterprise and customer education offerings and build on current AI features, including cohort management tools, rapid aggregation and implementation of course feedback, interactive practice and assessment modules, and AI-powered course authoring.

Join us on August 14th for our launch event, where we'll dive deeper into how this funding will accelerate our vision and showcase the impact our platform is having on enterprise learning.

About Uplimit

Uplimit is an end-to-end AI learning platform that enables companies to train their employees and customers on the skills of tomorrow. Companies use Uplimit to dramatically scale their learning programs, relying on AI-powered learner support features, a generative AI content creation engine, and live cohort management tools to decrease cost while improving outcomes. Unlike asynchronous online courses, which have average completion rates of 3-6%, the Uplimit platform is designed to keep every learner engaged and motivated with interactive content and personalized feedback—resulting in completion rates of over 75%. Ninety-five percent of learners say they will apply skills learned on Uplimit directly to their jobs. In addition to their platform services, Uplimit offers a marketplace of cutting-edge AI, technology, and leadership courses taught by leading experts.

Uplimit was founded by education and AI veterans Julia Stiglitz, Sourabh Bajaj, and Jake Samuelson, and is funded by Salesforce Ventures, Greylock Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, GSV Ventures, Conviction, Workday Ventures, and Translink Capital, along with the Co-Founders of OpenAI and DeepMind. Customers include Fortune 500 companies like GE Health and Kraft Heinz and large innovative startups like Databricks. The company has received recent press coverage from ATD, Josh Bersin, and Fast Company.

SOURCE Uplimit