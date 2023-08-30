Uplinq Joins Forces with Visa to Expand Access to Working Capital for Small Business in the United States and Canada

News provided by

Uplinq Financial Technologies

30 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

This strategic collaboration enables both companies to provide SME scoring and risk assessment tools to small business lenders.

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Uplinq Financial Technologies – the first global credit decisioning support platform for small business lenders – today announced its collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments.

Under this agreement, Visa will partner with Uplinq by introducing them to key financial institutions to deliver Uplinq's breakthrough API technology, that can help lenders mitigate risk while expanding access to fair credit to small business owners throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"Having fast access to working capital is important for businesses of all sizes, but especially vital to small businesses who serve as the backbone of our global economy," said Matt Baker, Head of Small Business, Visa Commercial Solutions. "Through this strategic collaboration, we look forward to introducing Uplinq's advanced credit decisioning technology to our financial institution clients across the U.S. and Canada to ultimately help more small businesses in both countries."

Uplinq helps small business lenders look beyond traditional company financials and credit scores in order to better understand the entire ecosystem of a business before making a lending decision. Through its cutting-edge technology platform, Uplinq leverages billions of alternative data sets spanning more than 150 countries, incorporating factors like market, community, and environmental conditions into the credit assessment and loan adjudication process. Already, Uplinq's technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 trillion in underwritten loans worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be working with an industry leader like Visa as we advance our efforts to help more small businesses secure the financing they need to succeed in today's challenging lending climate," said Ron Benegbi, CEO and founder of Uplinq. "This engagement is a testament to the promise of our technology in bridging the vast and persistent gaps that small businesses still grapple with when trying to access fair credit, especially as related to minority and all protected class segments."

This announcement builds on a number of critical developments and strong momentum from Uplinq earlier this year, including a recent partnership with the SME Finance Forum, recognition as "Fintech Startup of the Year - Lending" by the 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA, and most recently being shortlisted for the US FinTech Awards 2023 - Banking Tech of the Year!

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

SOURCE Uplinq Financial Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.