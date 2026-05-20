uplitMD Launches Pediatrician-Led Streaming Channel for New and Expecting Parents on National Streaming Day

Founded by a former CNN producer, the platform introduces a new category of expert-led, stage-based content for pregnancy and a baby's first year

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- uplitMD today announced the launch of its subscription video platform for new and expecting parents, debuting on National Streaming Day. Positioned as "the streaming channel for new parents" and "the baby book for the streaming generation," uplitMD delivers short-form, high-quality video guidance created and hosted exclusively by practicing, board-certified pediatricians from across America.

The Boston-based company launches with 50 all-original educational video segments, each 5–10 minutes in length, focused on two critical stages: before baby arrives (prenatal) and a baby's first 100 days. Additional content will roll out across the first year, with 6-, 9-, and 12-month age-and-stage content dropping this summer, along with deep-dive programming featuring pediatric specialists.

The platform is led by three founding physicians—Alok Patel, MD; Brittany Odom, MD; and Natasha Burgert, MD—all practicing pediatricians and parents, who serve as the primary on-camera hosts guiding families through each stage.

"At a time when information is everywhere, what parents are really looking for is clarity, trust, and curation," said Ed Keohane, Founder and CEO of uplitMD, a former CNN morning show producer and healthcare executive. "We built uplitMD around a simple idea: what if parents could sit down with an exceptional pediatrician and learn from their experience and wisdom—on their schedule, without the pressure of a short office visit or the noise of endless, conflicting information online?"

A New Category at the Intersection of Media, Trust, and Early Parenthood

The launch comes as streaming continues to reshape how people learn, exercise, and build skills—from platforms like MasterClass, Peloton, LinkedIn Learning, and Ladder Fitness. uplitMD applies that same model to early parenthood, organizing expert-led content around the real stages and decisions families face in a baby's first year.

"Parenting today is happening in a very different information environment," Keohane added. "As AI accelerates access to information, the challenge isn't finding answers—it's knowing what to trust. That's where uplitMD fits. It combines the scale of technology with the judgment and experience of real pediatricians, in a format built for how families actually live."

The company plans to expand its platform over time with AI-powered features designed to help parents better understand and navigate common questions in real time—layered on top of its growing library of pediatrician-created, human-led content and guided by clinical expertise.

Every segment on uplitMD is conceived, written, and hosted exclusively by practicing pediatricians. From the outset, physicians were asked to draw directly from their clinical experience and create a curated journey of content—the information they would be sure to offer to their own families and closest friends entering parenthood.

Built as a Guided Journey Through the Most Important Year of Life

uplitMD's initial focus reflects the outsized importance of a baby's first year—a period of rapid development and change.

"The first year of life is a period of extraordinary growth. Babies form more neural connections during that time than at any other point," said Brittany Odom, MD, founding physician of uplitMD and practicing pediatrician. "Helping parents understand what's happening, what's normal, and what to pay attention to can meaningfully change how they experience those early months. As a mom of a two-year-old, I love the idea of having that kind of guidance available right when you need it, whether that's on your phone, your computer, or in your living room."

The platform is designed to support not just medical understanding, but the day-to-day realities of new parenthood and to complement—never replace—the relationship families have with their own pediatrician.

"Parents don't stop having questions when they leave the hospital or the pediatrician's office," said Alok Patel, MD, founding physician of uplitMD, pediatric hospitalist at Stanford Children's Health, ABC News contributor, and co-host of the companion podcast for HBO's The Pitt. "This gives families a trusted foundation so they can feel more prepared, more confident, and better equipped for the conversations they'll have with their own care team."

"Parents today are navigating a flood of information, much of it conflicting or unclear," said Natasha Burgert, MD, founding physician of uplitMD, practicing pediatrician in Kansas City and author of Managing Childhood Anxiety For Dummies. "What we're trying to do is provide clear, practical information grounded in real pediatric care."

Built by Media Veterans, Powered by Practicing Physicians

Keohane, a father of two, previously worked at CNN, Hearst Television, and UMass Medical, and later served as CEO of a subscription streaming company launched by former CNN President Jon Klein and former NBCUniversal Television Chairman Jeff Gaspin, now an executive at Netflix.

The broader uplitMD team includes strategy, production, and creative veterans with experience across MasterClass, Netflix, NBC, CNN, and CBS.

uplitMD's launch follows early momentum generated by a recent Boston Globe feature, which introduced the company to a wide audience of expecting parents—and, notably, grandparents. That response underscores the growing interest from extended family members and caregivers seeking trusted guidance as they support today's new parents. It also highlights how on-demand learning continues to expand across generations.

Subscription and Availability

uplitMD is now live at uplitMD.tv, with mobile apps expected later this summer.

$20/month

$180/year

Select segments available for free

About uplitMD

uplitMD is a Boston-based digital media company building a pediatrician-led streaming platform for new and expecting parents. Created by practicing physicians and media veterans, uplitMD delivers trusted, stage-based video guidance for pregnancy and a baby's first year—helping families navigate early parenthood with clarity, confidence, and less overwhelm.

The name "uplit" reflects the company's core belief: that the right information doesn't overwhelm—it illuminates. Like an uplight revealing what might otherwise be missed, uplitMD is designed to help parents see more clearly in the moments that matter most.

Media Contact:

Ed Keohane, Founder & CEO

[email protected]

uplitMD.tv

Press Kit Available @ uplitmd.tv/presskit

SOURCE uplitMD