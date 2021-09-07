Uplive Partners with KDS One Studios to Find the Next Hit Boy Band

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group (AIG) today announced its successful partnership with KDS One Studios in their search for the next hit boy band. KDS has produced over 300 million albums for some of the biggest artists in the US, and is known for cultivating some of the country's most popular acts, including NSYNC and The Backstreet Boys. It seemed only fitting to host KDS' latest search in Orlando and on August 21-22, over 14,000 people watched the audition live on Uplive. Those interested in joining the competition can continue to register and audition on Uplive. The next audition will be held in Nashville, TN on September 18th and will be live streamed exclusively on Uplive (@upliveus).

"With this boy band competition, Uplive continues to aid in the promotion of up-and-coming artists," said Andy Tian, CEO of AIG. "In addition to the in-person competition, the auditions have been broadcast and are available to over 100 million users on Uplive. Uplive's participation will allow participants to have access to their own fans along the way, only sweetening the incentive to audition."

Those interested in auditioning can download Uplive, tap the "boy band" banner on top of the homepage, and register. There will be several auditions in the coming weeks, but if travel is not an option due to the pandemic, performers can audition online through Uplive. Potential contestants can find more information, including the audition schedule, on Uplive.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with more than 410 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products, which foster meaningful human connection. In addition to Uplive, which allows video social hosts to broadcast to the world, and Lamour, the top dating app in global emerging markets. It includes operations in twelve offices around the globe that integrate local live social knowledge to foster individual market development and penetration. Focusing on major emerging markets, AIG leverages its track record of innovation, cutting-edge technology, a scalable global infrastructure, and global insights with local expertise to deliver user and shareholder value based on the most exciting growth opportunities in the live social marketplace.

