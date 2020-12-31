Uplive to Exclusively Livestream Bella’s New Year’s Eve 2021 Event Featuring Bella Thorne, Diplo, and Many More World-Renowned Celebrities and Influencers

Among the artists featured in the livestreamed live music festival will be triple-threat actress, singer, and director Bella Thorne ; three-time Grammy-winning DJ, rapper, songwriter, and record producer Diplo ; rapper Waka Flocka Flame; DJ and producer Murda Beatz, Dani Thorne, aka Com3t , EDM's newest Kandi Queen, as well as top influencers in the US and Latin America including Jay Alvarez, Caeliyt, and Kimberly Shantal and Uplive hosts Jon Klaasen and Queenbuenrostro who in aggregate reach over 300 million social media followers.

"We are proud to be the exclusive livestreaming platform for Bella's NYE 2021 Event, partnering with some of the most famous artists and influencers in the world and broadcasting live from a scenic tropical location," stated Christine Xu, General Manager of Uplive USA. "We are excited that the Uplive user community and Bella and her friends' followers can join together online and celebrate NYE 2021 using Uplive's unique, live interactive social video platform."

Bella Thorne stated, "My friends and I are thrilled to share the New Year's Eve 2021 experience with the rest of the world via Uplive. We hope the festival brings joy, happiness and optimism to all of our friends around the world."

Andy Tian, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of AIG, stated, "To say that 2020 has been a stressful year is an understatement. We are extremely grateful to be able to bring friends together as a global community through music and entertainment during these difficult times. Live social has emerged as the key technology platform that has shaped the way people connect with each other, display their talents and share their lives. We hope that this unique live streamed festival will lift people's spirits and promote feelings of sharing, closer connections, and the simple joy of music."

Bella's NYE 2021 Event will begin at 11:00 AM PST on December 31, 2020, while participating influencers will start livestreaming on Uplive beginning on December 28, 2020. Viewers can access the livestream event by downloading Uplive from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play Store or click on the link in bio @uplive.usa on IG.

Amid the global pandemic, the event will adhere to strict health and safety standards. The event has limited attendance to a select number of artists and influencers, event attendees and staff. COVID-19 tests will be required for all event attendees and staff, and strict safety measures and social distancing will be enforced during the event.

Uplive will donate a portion of the event's proceeds to Victoria's Voice Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to save at-risk lives by raising awareness of drug addiction, overdose prevention and rehabilitation.

Tickets are available now. For further details, please visit: https://h5.upliveapp.com/uppro/Bella_Thorne_NYE.html

About Uplive

Owned by Asia Innovations Group, Uplive is the largest independent video-centric live social apps globally (excluding Mainland China) as measured by monthly average users (MAU) in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Launched in July 2016, Uplive enables video social users to live stream to the world, sharing their talents and building connections, in real time, with users across the globe. Uplive currently serves over 160 million users across more than 200 countries and regions globally. Twitter recognized Uplive as one of the most influential international brands in 2019.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group Ltd (AIG) leads the evolution of the online interactive entertainment space in emerging markets, with a focus on live social, providing an engaging platform for real-time, interactive, instant social experiences between users. AIG operates a portfolio of category-leading live social products including video centric live social (Uplive), dating centric live social (Lamour, FancyU and Wink), and fan centric live social (SupreFans) categories. Together, AIG's product portfolio serves 270 million users across more than 200 countries and regions globally.

Founded in 2013, AIG is a global company focused on emerging market regions including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Pan-India, and South America. AIG has offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Taipei, etc.

AIG is led by online and social media pioneers who have built some of the world's most recognized consumer technology products while holding senior roles at Tencent, Google, and Microsoft, and Zynga.

