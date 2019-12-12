Uploadcare Acquires Blinkloader To Revamp And Accelerate Content Delivery For Enterprises

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uploadcare , an End-to-end Cloud Platform disrupting the traditional Content Delivery Network (CDN) market, announced today it has acquired Blinkloader , a Canada-based automated image optimization technology company that reduces CDN traffic and streamlines content delivery for developers and enterprises. This will help Uploadcare drastically improve customer experience for every website, and become the leader in the field of adaptive content delivery. The acquisition follows Uploadcare's recent $1.7 million funding round to accelerate the company's growth further.

New global web performance requirements and demanding customer experience expectations are a big challenge for businesses. Blinkloader's comprehensive image optimization technology will let Uploadcare boost delivery performance, tailoring content to every user context and saving weeks of time and developer resources. Uploadcare's agile cloud platform combines AI-based adaptive content delivery with high-speed origin services and accelerated file uploads that encompass the entire content handling lifecycle. The acquisition will bolster Uploadcare's foothold in the industry, and help create a new standard of CDN solutions for businesses.

"The amount of data that's needed to handle files and media on a daily basis is staggering and growing. Businesses need to have confidence that their content is being delivered with the utmost expediency and efficiency," said Igor Debatur, Founder and CEO of Uploadcare. "This move helps us gain a significant competitive advantage with Adaptive Delivery technology to generate more revenue opportunities for our clients. Coupled with our infrastructure, Adaptive Delivery can help recover up to $31M of yearly lost revenue for large e-commerce companies, SaaS platforms and online marketplaces. We look forward to welcoming the Blinkloader team into the fold."

Blinkloader, now powering Uploadcare Adaptive Delivery, is compatible with all devices and browsers. The company was bootstrapped by a team of diverse web engineers to help websites and content providers perform faster and immediately reduce page-loading times with on-the-fly delivery technology. Clients include Common Living Inc., the largest co-living network in North America, and Sheet2Site, an award-winning website publishing platform. Now, Uploadcare will tap into Blinkloader's technology and extensive toolkit, which has yielded an average of 5 times less image bandwidth for businesses, to ensure rapid and streamlined deployment of adaptive content delivery.

"With a global CDN market expected to reach nearly $25 billion over the next five years, all highly competitive businesses need streamlined solutions that are built with modern web performance and scalability requirements in mind," said Max Makarochkin, Founder and CEO of Blinkloader. "Blinkloader has proven to be an invaluable solution for developers, SEO consultants, and mid to large-sized publishers, and Uploadcare has built one of the most innovative and differentiated CDN platforms on the market. Also, Uploadcare's team found Vancouver to be an ideal place to expand the business, as the city continues to emerge as a budding technology startup hotbed. By consolidating our forces, we have the chance to build a remarkable brand that can truly disrupt the industry, and our team is excited to embark on this new chapter."

ABOUT UPLOADCARE

Uploadcare is a content delivery platform that optimizes web performance for developers, startups and large enterprises. By combining the world's most efficient file compression algorithms with AI-based adaptive delivery technology, Uploadcare optimizes visual content for each end-user, delivering content up to 9 times faster than traditional content delivery networks while dramatically reducing traffic costs.

Uploadcare's intelligent technology is powered by a team of award-winning engineers, with hundreds of thousands of acceleration nodes deployed across the world. Uploadcare removes the friction of handling terabytes of data, allowing tech companies to keep the focus on their core business through immensely powerful building blocks that deliver content at lightning-fast speeds.

Over 3800 companies rely on Uploadcare to innovate faster, provide modern web performance and security compliance, reduce internet traffic volume, and serve their customers with secure and instantly loading websites and mobile apps. Uploadcare was founded in 2012 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Rotterdam, Netherlands. To learn more, visit https://uploadcare.com

ABOUT BLINKLOADER

Blinkloader is a technology company that creates innovative web performance optimization tools for developers and business. Blinkloader saves weeks of work and allows to forget about image optimization after it's integrated. Self-funded and bootstrapped by a distributed team of 3 people, saving more than 3TB of image bandwidth every month for their users with more than a million of optimized images.

