UPLTV Helps Top Performing Mobile Game Puzzledom Achieve Over 50% Ad Revenue Growth

Puzzledom is a puzzle enthusiast's dream as it aggregates the world's best puzzles into one single game. The game play is both straightforward and addictive as it incorporates classic puzzles including "connect", "blocks", "rolling ball", "escape" and much more. The game has over 8,000 free levels and is built to be enjoyed by all ages.

Puzzledom's publisher had been using an in-house developed mediation SDK for in-app ad monetization but wasn't seeing results. In hopes of better optimizing ad monetization, since they lacked insight into user experience and ad strategy, the publisher turned to UPLTV and explored options that could retain high value users and maximize in-app ad monetization.

UPLTV Recommends Segmentation & A/B Testing

In addition to integrating UPLTV's SDK to optimize eCPM and fill rates, Puzzledom also took strategic reconsiderations to adding rewarded ad placements. Ads were placed strategically throughout the game to increase player satisfaction. Watching a rewarded video ad would yield 25 gold coins as well as double the amount of free gifts.

Based on analysis of Puzzledom's popularity and other competitor game trends in different geographies, UPLTV recommended specific ad networks that would increase overall ad revenue for the game.

Finally, segmentation and A/B testing were employed to find the best solution in terms of player lifetime value. For interstitials, UPLTV tested both the frequency and gap times to analyze the effect on retention and LTV to achieve the highest LTV possible. For reward videos, the game's original ad placements were tested. Additionally, ad placements were placed strategically to observe the effect on retention and IAP. Regarding segmentation, unique user IDs were grouped together to test the same ad parameters to uncover and predict LTV for user segments.

Puzzledom decided to switch to UPLTV's SDK after seeing an increase of eCPM by 30 percent and ad revenue increase by 50 percent.

ABOUT UPLTV

UPLTV is a global Internet company founded in April 2017 with its headquarters located in Shanghai and additional offices in London, Singapore and Seoul. UPLTV's SDK aggregates over 20 top advertising platforms globally. Using advanced algorithms to optimize advertising logic and utilizing smart and customized solutions, UPLTV is able to deliver at least 20% more in ad revenue compared to similar players globally. Leveraging Google's TensorFlow framework, UPLTV uses LSTM to analyze in-game behavior, interactions, in-app purchases, and tolerance to advertisements. By using the data that tests players' feedback and forecasting 7-day and 14-day retention rates UPLTV optimizes ad display duration and frequency maximizing player LTV while reaching confidence limits of more than 95%. The intelligent ad mediation platform is enabled in order to achieve higher retention rates and achieve balance between revenue and user experience. Currently, UPLTV works with over 300 domestic and foreign game developers and publishers to display over 30 million ads daily helping partners earn higher revenues.

