UPM Adhesive Materials to showcase leading label material performance at Labelexpo Europe 2025

HELSINKI, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Adhesive Materials, formerly known as UPM Raflatac, will be showcasing high-quality label solutions that demonstrate its leading adhesive material performance on its stand at Labelexpo Europe 2025.

UPM Adhesive Materials has an array of label materials designed for specific end-uses including FMCG, pharmaceuticals, logistics and industrials. It will be using Labelexpo Europe 2025 as a platform to showcase these solutions that deliver reliable performance and a high level of sustainability, that connect with customer ambitions. Visitors to the stand will learn how the company's products and services are able to support in circularity and decarbonization, as well as provide enhanced experiences through digitalization.

"We are dedicated to delighting our customers by focusing on their needs and demonstrating how our adhesive material expertise can help renew the everyday. This approach, combined with high performance and scalable sustainability for market needs, positions us as the perfect partner to help customers navigate the ever-changing packaging landscape with our world-class labelling solutions," comments Mathias Kroeck, Senior Vice President, EMEIA at UPM Adhesive Materials.

To find out more, visitors should stop by stand 3D29 to learn more about how UPM Adhesive Materials can provide value through its label material expertise to drive optimum technical and sustainability performance for their customers.

