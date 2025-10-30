UPM Adhesive Materials unveils a global showcase of premium performance label materials for wine and spirits

HELSINKI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Adhesive Materials unveils a curated collection of Premium Performance label materials for wine and spirits packaging. Each material has been selected for its advanced converting properties, exceptional performance in the wine and spirits sector and ability to elevate brand and consumer experience. The collection is featured in a new sample folder, available in European, North American, South American and Asia-Pacific markets.

With the global premium alcoholic beverages market expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.89% and reach $1.686 trillion by 2034i, it's clear why the global wine and spirits industry is increasingly focused on premiumization. As brands aim to differentiate their products through outstanding packaging designs and materials, UPM's new label material sample folder helps printers convey premium options to their customers.

The folder showcases five label materials, each paired with a printed sample that demonstrates how UPM's materials perform with complex designs and rich embellishments. Alongside these, unprinted sheets with removable labels provide technical specifications and allow printers to test the adhesive performance and on-bottle application of the materials.

These label materials are part of UPM's Premium Performance portfolio that is tested and trusted by partners across the value chain. Engineered to perform under demanding conditions, such as ice bucket submersion, they deliver high wet opacity, strong adhesion and moisture resistance. Printers can also count on secure supply and superior mechanical properties compatible with high-speed converting and print finishing.

"Printers working with wine and spirits brands face high expectations for both visual impact and technical reliability. Our premium label materials are designed to meet these demands, ensuring smooth converting and consistent performance throughout the product lifecycle," says Lisbeth Saarinen, Senior Manager, Global Marketing at UPM Adhesive Materials.

Value chain collaboration brings premium experience to life

To bring these materials to life, UPM partnered with design agencies worldwide to create five distinctive label designs for regionally significant alcoholic beverages. The designers were given free rein to express their cultural identity and interpretation of the premium experience. The featured designs include:

Champagne, Italy: Robilant

Baijiu, China: Excel Design Shenzen

White wine, Australia: Denomination

Bourbon, USA: Dando Projects

Tequila, Argentina: Tridimage X Boldrini & Ficcardi X JVD X INFINITO X LIP

"Premium today is about more than esthetics - it's about storytelling, cultural richness and emotional connection. We collaborated with four other Latin American design agencies to create the tequila label DIVERSA: a shared concept that celebrates diversity through design. UPM's premium label materials allowed us to use intricate embellishments and fine details with confidence," describes Hernán Braberman, Creative Director at Tridimage.

To execute these designs, UPM partnered with leading surface finish company, KURZ, and global producer of high-precision stamping tools, H+M, for hot stamping transfer materials and tooling, and Grafical for expert printing. Additional collaboration with expert producers of glass packaging and closures, Verallia and Vinolok, further underscores the strong value chain partnerships behind each label concept.

Hot stamping transfer materials and tooling:

KURZ, kurz-world.com

H+M, hinderer-muehlich.com

Printing:

Grafical, grafical.it

Bottles (excluding baijiu bottle):

Selective Line, Verallia, selective-line.com

Closures:

Vinolok, vinolok.com

Sealing wax for the baijiu bottle:

Sincera Sistemi srl, sincerasistemi.it

Click here to download images.

i Premium Alcoholic Beverages Market Size & Share [2034]

For more information, please contact:

Lisbeth Saarinen, Senior Manager, Global Marketing, UPM Adhesive Materials, [email protected]

UPM, Media relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

[email protected]

UPM Adhesive Materials

UPM Adhesive Materials provides high-performance, innovative self-adhesive products, including label materials, graphics solutions, and specialty tapes, as well as reliable services close to customers. We are one of UPM's fastest-growing global businesses employing around 3,200 professionals. In 2024, our sales reached nearly €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion). Read more: adhesivematerials.upm.com

Follow UPM Adhesive Materials on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram

UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM - we renew the everyday

Read more: upm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X | #UPM #materialsolutions #WeRenewTheEveryday

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-adhesive-materials-unveils-a-global-showcase-of-premium-performance-label-materials-for-wine-and,c4258407

The following files are available for download: