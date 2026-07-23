UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Half Year Financial Report) July 23, 2026 at 09:30 EEST

HELSINKI, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UPM Half Year Financial Report 2026:

Improved second quarter results in all businesses and portfolio change progressing

Q2 2026 highlights, continuing operations

Sales totaled €2,355 million (2,341 million in Q2 2025)

Comparable EBIT increased by 71% to €212 million, 9.0% of sales (124 million, 5.3%)

All businesses improved their results from last year

UPM and Sappi signed a definitive agreement on the graphic paper Joint Venture

The Board approved a plan to demerge the Plywood business into a new listed company. The Extraordinary General Meeting to decide on the demerger plan will be held on August 31, 2026

UPM achieved a Platinum rating from EcoVadis and an A score from CDP for its supplier engagement

H1 2026 highlights, continuing operations

Sales totaled €4,781 million (4,914 million in H1 2025)

Comparable EBIT increased by 17% to €471 million, 9.8 % of sales (404 million, 8.2 %)

Strong performance in Decarbonization solutions businesses (UPM Energy and UPM Biofuels)

Robust sales growth and performance in Advanced materials businesses (UPM Adhesive Materials and UPM Specialty Materials)

Operating cash flow was €225 million (468 million)1)

The first installment of the dividend for the year 2025 was paid in April, totaling €395 million

Net debt was 3,313€ million at the end of June (3,310 million) and net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.36 (2.12)1)

1) Operating cash, net debt and net debt to EBITDA ratio include continuing and discontinued operations.

UPM Plywood is presented as discontinued operations due to the proposed demerger

On April 29, 2026, the Board of Directors of UPM approved a demerger plan for the separation of the Plywood business into an independent listed company. As a result of the proposed demerger, the Plywood business is presented as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. Unless otherwise stated, the commentary in this report relates to UPM's continuing operations. More information in Financial statement information Note 10 assets and liabilities classified as held for distribution to owners and discontinued operations.

Key figures, continuing operations



Q2/2026 Q2/2025 Q1/2026 Q1-Q2/2026 Q1-Q2/2025 Q1-Q4/2025 Sales, € million 2,355 2,341 2,425 4,781 4,914 9,392 Comparable EBITDA, € million 356 250 375 732 659 1,254 % of sales 15.1 10.7 15.5 15.3 13.4 13.4 Operating profit (loss), € million 208 105 245 453 296 719 Comparable EBIT, € million 212 124 259 471 404 883 % of sales 9.0 5.3 10.7 9.8 8.2 9.4 Profit (loss) before tax, € million 182 83 226 409 249 660 Comparable profit before tax, € million 186 103 240 426 359 825 Profit (loss) for the period, € million 163 70 195 358 208 466 Comparable profit for the period, € million 163 87 203 366 305 684 Earnings per share (EPS), € 0.29 0.13 0.36 0.65 0.38 0.86 Comparable EPS, € 0.29 0.16 0.38 0.67 0.56 1.27 Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 5.9 3.2 7.2 6.6 4.2 5.4 Comparable ROCE, % 6.0 3.7 7.6 6.9 5.7 6.5 Capital employed at the end of period, € million 13,954 14,213 14,186 13,954 14,213 13,948 Personnel at the end of period 13,665 14,764 13,347 13,665 14,764 13,676

UPM presents certain measures of performance, financial position and cash flows, which are alternative performance measures in accordance with the guidance issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The definitions of alternative performance measures are presented in UPM's » Annual Report 2025

Key figures, discontinued operations

The financial information presented for the discontinued operations is not representative of the historical or future profitability of the UPM Plywood business area as a standalone business. Information on UPM Plywood's performance is presented in the segment information.



Q2/2026 Q2/2025 Q1/2026 Q1-Q2/2026 Q1-Q2/2025 Q1-Q4/2025 Sales, € million 84 59 80 164 132 264 Comparable EBITDA, € million 20 7 20 39 19 57 % of sales 23.3 11.9 24.8 24.0 14.8 21.5 Operating profit (loss), € million 9 2 10 20 9 30 Comparable EBIT, € million 18 2 15 33 9 38 % of sales 21.4 3.2 19.0 20.2 6.9 14.4 Profit (loss) before tax, € million 4 2 10 14 9 30 Comparable profit before tax, € million 18 2 15 33 9 38 Profit (loss) for the period, € million 3 1 5 9 7 24 Comparable profit for the period, € million 14 1 9 24 7 31 Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 21.7 3.9 22.0 21.9 9.8 16.4 Comparable ROCE, % 37.4 4.3 32.7 35.1 10.0 20.8 Capital employed at the end of period, € million 196 181 189 196 181 181 Personnel at the end of period 1,519 1,543 1,454 1,519 1,543 1,451

Key figures, UPM total

UPM total Q2/2026 Q2/2025 Q1/2026 Q1-Q2/2026 Q1-Q2/2025 Q1-Q4/2025 Sales, € million 2,440 2,400 2,505 4,945 5,046 9,656 Comparable EBITDA, € million 376 257 395 771 678 1,311 % of sales 15.4 10.7 15.8 15.6 13.4 13.6 Operating profit (loss), € million 217 107 255 472 305 749 Comparable EBIT, € million 230 126 274 504 413 921 % of sales 9.4 5.2 10.9 10.2 8.2 9.5 Profit (loss) before tax, € million 186 85 236 422 258 690 Comparable profit before tax, € million 204 105 255 459 367 863 Profit (loss) for the period, € million 166 71 200 366 215 491 Comparable profit for the period, € million 177 89 213 390 312 714 Earnings per share (EPS), € 0.30 0.13 0.37 0.67 0.39 0.91 Comparable EPS, € 0.32 0.17 0.39 0.71 0.57 1.33 Return on equity (ROE), % 6.4 2.7 7.6 7.1 3.9 4.5 Comparable ROE, % 6.8 3.4 8.1 7.6 5.7 6.5 Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 6.1 3.2 7.4 6.8 4.3 5.5 Comparable ROCE, % 6.5 3.7 7.9 7.2 5.8 6.7 Operating cash flow, € million 136 179 89 225 468 1,405 Operating cash flow per share, € 0.26 0.34 0.17 0.43 0.88 2.66 Equity per share at the end of period, € 18.86 18.96 19.48 18.86 18.96 18.97 Capital employed at the end of period, € million 14,149 14,394 14,375 14,149 14,394 14,129 Net debt at the end of period, € million 3,313 3,310 2,962 3,313 3,310 3,004 Net debt to EBITDA (last 12 months) 2.36 2.12 2.30 2.36 2.12 2.29 Personnel at the end of period 15,184 16,307 14,801 15,184 16,307 15,127

Massimo Reynaudo, President and CEO, comments on the results:

"In the second quarter, we reached two important milestones in the transformation of UPM. We signed the definitive agreement to create the graphic paper joint venture with Sappi, and advanced the separation of the plywood business into the future WISA Group. Following these steps, UPM is positioned with stronger growth prospects and improved earnings quality.

During the quarter, all our businesses improved their results compared to the same period last year, with most also outperforming the previous quarter. Increased volumes, margin management and sustained efficiency measures supported our profitability in a business environment that turned inflationary.

In Q2, sales from our continuing operations were slightly up at €2,355 million, and comparable EBIT increased to €212 million, 71 percent higher than in the same period last year. Net debt at the end of the reporting period was €3,313 million, including both continuing and discontinued operations, and net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.36.

In decarbonization solutions, UPM Biofuels recorded a strong quarter with good demand and healthy bio-premiums for advanced renewable fuels. Prices were further supported by higher fossil fuel reference prices. The ramp-up of our biorefinery in Leuna, Germany, continued. Customer deliveries of industrial sugars reached substantial volumes, and deliveries of renewable functional fillers and other lignin derivatives are expected to start during Q3. UPM Energy improved its results from last year, although the second quarter saw normal seasonality. Structurally, electricity consumption continued to grow year-on-year, and we are well positioned to create value by serving new large-scale consumers.

The markets for our advanced materials businesses, UPM Adhesive Materials and UPM Specialty Materials, showed robust growth in Europe and Asia. Both businesses succeeded in the markets, thanks to a focus on commercial excellence and product portfolio development, and sharpened competitiveness.

Our world-class pulp platform in Uruguay, UPM Fibres South, has consistently improved efficiency for several quarters in a row. In the second quarter, this helped us to fully offset the increases in logistics and other costs. Profitability was further improved by a moderate increase in pulp prices.

For the Fibres North platform in Finland, the business environment is challenging. Even though pulpwood prices have decreased, profitability remains low. The second quarter earnings were also impacted by the maintenance shutdown at the UPM Pietarsaari mill. We are planning temporary shutdowns of the UPM Kaukas pulp mill and potentially the UPM Pietarsaari pulp mill, to optimize production and wood sourcing, and ensure profitability.

UPM Communication Papers' business performance was broadly stable, with slightly improved margins. Preparations for the planned graphic paper Joint Venture continued. In late May we signed the definitive agreement with Sappi, and secured financing arrangements for the Joint Venture. The EU merger control process moved to Phase II, with final resolutions expected by the end of 2026.

UPM Plywood continued to perform well as the business prepared for separation into an independent listed company, WISA Group. In April, the Board of Directors approved the demerger plan. Subject to the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting, trading in the shares of WISA Group on Nasdaq Helsinki is currently expected to commence in early November. By separating the plywood business onto its own growth path, we are strengthening its future prospects and streamlining UPM's business portfolio.

Following the planned graphic paper joint venture and plywood separation, UPM operates in structurally growing markets. The ongoing reshaping of UPM's portfolio highlights our position in businesses with stronger growth characteristics, and our direction going forward is towards higher value-added products and lower cyclicality."

Profit guidance, continuing operations

UPM's comparable EBIT in H2 2026 from continuing operations is expected to be approximately in the range of €375-575 million (€479 million in H2 2025, and €471 million in H1 2026). These figures exclude UPM Plywood, which is classified as discontinued operations.

Outlook

There continue to be significant uncertainties in geopolitics and trade.

In H2 2026, compared with H1 2026, UPM's performance is expected to be supported by moderately higher sales prices. Variable costs are expected to increase moderately. Energy refunds are expected to support UPM Communication Papers' result in Q4. Maintenance activity is expected to increase from the comparison period. The production ramp-up at UPM Leuna is expected to increase costs.

In H2 2026, compared with H2 2025, UPM's performance is expected to benefit from higher sales prices. Variable costs are expected to increase moderately. Fair value change of forest assets is expected to have a significantly smaller impact on comparable EBIT in H2 2026 than in H2 2025 (€131 million). The energy refunds to be booked in UPM Communication Papers in Q4 are anticipated to have a somewhat smaller positive impact than in 2025. Maintenance activity is expected to increase from the comparison period. The production ramp-up at UPM Leuna is expected to increase costs.

Sensitivity to pulp and electricity prices

UPM's comparable EBIT is sensitive to pulp and electricity prices. The figures below represent group earnings sensitivities on annual level.

UPM is a large producer and consumer of chemical pulp. A €50/tonne change in average pulp price would impact annual comparable EBIT by approximately €180 million (net impact: assuming no correlation between pulp and paper prices) to approximately €270 million (gross impact: assuming paper pricing would match changes in pulp costs).

UPM is a large producer and consumer of electricity in Finland and separately hedges part of its electricity sales and purchases. Based on UPM's estimated unhedged net electricity sales position in Finland in 2026, a €10/MWh change in average electricity market price in Finland would impact annual comparable EBIT by approximately €40 million.

Foreign exchange exposure

Fluctuations in monetary policies and economic conditions can significantly impact the value of various currencies, which in turn may affect UPM. Additionally, the escalation of global trade tensions could influence currency exchange rates. These currency fluctuations could impact UPM's cash flow, earnings, or balance sheet, and may also affect the relative competitiveness between different currency regions.

The Group's policy is to hedge an average of 50% of its estimated net currency cash flows on a rolling basis over the next 12-month period. At the end of Q2 2026, UPM's estimated net currency cash flows for the next 12 months totaled approximately €1.5 billion. USD was the largest exposure at approximately €1.4 billion, followed by UYU, GBP, CNY and JPY. In addition, the earnings of UPM's foreign subsidiaries are translated to euros in reporting. UPM has significant foreign subsidiaries in Uruguay, the U.S. and China. Foreign exchange risks are discussed in UPM's Annual Report 2025 on pages 313-314.

Invitation to UPM's webcast on the half-year financial report 2026

A webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors will start at 13:15 EEST. The 2026 half-year financial report will be presented in English by President and CEO Massimo Reynaudo and CFO Tapio Korpeinen. Participants can follow the webcast online via this link.

Participants wishing to ask questions after the presentation must register for the conference call. To participate in the conference call, please register here. After registering, you will be provided with telephone numbers, a user ID and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to join the queue.

The webcast will be available on the company website for 12 months after the call.

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It should be noted that certain statements herein, which are not historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding expectations for market growth and developments; expectations for growth and profitability; and statements preceded by "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "foresees", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Since these statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, they involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (1) operating factors such as continued success of manufacturing activities and the achievement of efficiencies therein including the availability and cost of production inputs, continued success of product development, acceptance of new products or services by the Group's targeted customers, success of the existing and future collaboration arrangements, changes in business strategy or development plans or targets, changes in the degree of protection created by the Group's patents and other intellectual property rights, the availability of capital on acceptable terms; (2) industry conditions, such as strength of product demand, intensity of competition, prevailing and future global market prices for the Group's products and the pricing pressures thereto, financial condition of the customers and the competitors of the Group, the potential introduction of competing products and technologies by competitors; and (3) general economic conditions, such as rates of economic growth in the Group's principal geographic markets or fluctuations in exchange and interest rates. The main earnings sensitivities and the group's cost structure are presented on page 276 of the Annual Report 2025. Risks and opportunities are discussed on pages 31-33, and risks and risk management are presented on pages 128-132.

UPM, Media relations

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UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

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