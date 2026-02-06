UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers' Transactions (Kekki)
News provided byUPM-Kymmene Oyj
Feb 06, 2026, 04:31 ET
UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers' Transactions February 6, 2026 at 11:00 EET
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers' Transactions (Kekki)
HELSINKI, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kekki, Mika
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-05
Venue: HREU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 155 Unit price: 24.9862 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 155 Volume weighted average price: 24.9862 EUR
____________________________________________
The share acquisition is part of UPM-Kymmene Corporation's employee share savings plan.
UPM, Media relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
[email protected]
UPM
UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
UPM - we renew the everyday
Read more: upm.com
Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X
