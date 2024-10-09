UPM Specialty Papers to display new co-created recyclable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO International 2024

HELSINKI, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Specialty Papers is looking forward to attending PACK EXPO International 2024, where you will find us on stand W-21110 in west hall.

Visitors will be able to explore an innovative portfolio of fibre-based, recyclable packaging papers that help customers and brand owners bring power to their purpose. These include a number of new and exciting solutions co-created with customers and expert partners from across the packaging value network.

Demand for sustainable packaging continues to experience rapid growth. These co-creation projects are leading to recyclable, fibre-based breakthroughs that support packaging sustainability goals of brands and packaging converters.

The results from many of these partnerships will be showcased at PACK EXPO International, including:

UPM Specialty Papers x Michelman : three co-created solutions, including a high-barrier concept which achieves ground-breaking oxygen and moisture barriers with water-based coatings. The high-barrier solution provides a new option for demanding end-uses such as coffee or chocolate.

: three co-created solutions, including a high-barrier concept which achieves ground-breaking oxygen and moisture barriers with water-based coatings. The high-barrier solution provides a new option for demanding end-uses such as coffee or chocolate. UPM Specialty Papers x Henkel x Koenig & Bauer : a solution which provides excellent sealability properties and adequate moisture and grease barrier for confectionery end-use, for example, and is ideal for digital printing.

: a solution which provides excellent sealability properties and adequate moisture and grease barrier for confectionery end-use, for example, and is ideal for digital printing. UPM Specialty Papers x Fazer : a heat-sealable, recyclable packaging for Fazer Oat Rice Pies, which are found in the chill food aisle at supermarkets. Resistant to moisture and grease, the packaging eliminates the need for an additional plastic layer.

: a heat-sealable, recyclable packaging for Fazer Oat Rice Pies, which are found in the chill food aisle at supermarkets. Resistant to moisture and grease, the packaging eliminates the need for an additional plastic layer. UPM Specialty Papers x Unipaco : a heat-sealable, moisture resistant salad pot wrapper using paper and extremely thin PE layer to replace traditional plastic packaging. The structure is PTS Cat II compatible and meets strict German 95/5 mono-material requirements, with single-component materials accounting for 95% of the packaging mass.

: a heat-sealable, moisture resistant salad pot wrapper using paper and extremely thin PE layer to replace traditional plastic packaging. The structure is PTS Cat II compatible and meets strict German 95/5 mono-material requirements, with single-component materials accounting for 95% of the packaging mass. UPM Specialty Papers x BOBST x Michelman: an innovative high-barrier and recyclable paper-based packaging, designed for products with a long shelf-life such as coffee, spices and other challenging end-uses.

an innovative high-barrier and recyclable paper-based packaging, designed for products with a long shelf-life such as coffee, spices and other challenging end-uses. UPM Specialty Papers x Eastman: a paper-based packaging solution with thin compostable bio-based extrusion coating, which delivers heat-sealability and excellent adhesion at low coat weights. Designed for food end-uses where oxygen and grease barrier is needed, such as confectionary end-uses.

PACK EXPO International delegates are welcome to visit our stand, where you can inspect samples with some available to take away. We look forward to seeing you. Click here to learn more about UPM at PACK EXPO International 2024.

For further information please contact:

Maarit Relander, Senior Manager, Stakeholder Relations, UPM Specialty Papers, +358 204 15 0223

Link to images: https://materialhub.upm.com/l/XNTMSbDv7dqG

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

[email protected]

UPM Specialty Papers

UPM Specialty Papers answers the world's need for sustainable products with high-performance, transformative papers for packaging and labelling, and office and graphic papers in APAC. Our approximately 2,000 dedicated experts help customers co-create solutions to their business challenges. UPM Specialty Papers' global team and mills in China, Finland and Germany serve customers consistently and reliably around the world.

Find out how our products are special by nature at upmspecialtypapers.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Pack Expo

The PACK EXPO brand represents a quality trade show experience that focuses on packaging and processing innovation while bringing together a wide range of industries. PACK EXPO trade shows continue to stay on the cutting-edge of industry trends and answer demand for innovations in various industries. With shows in a variety of locations at different times of the year, everyone who wants to attend a PACK EXPO show can find one that fits conveniently into their work schedule or project lifecycle.

Find out more at https://www.packexpointernational.com/

