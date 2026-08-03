UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation Announces New Board Leadership

Gregory J. Weimer Named Chair and Jake Ploeger Named Vice Chair

PITTSBURGH , Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation announced today the naming of Gregory J. Weimer as chair of its Board of Trustees and Jake Ploeger as vice chair.

The leadership transition marks an important new chapter for the Foundation, building on the extraordinary success of This Moment: Put a Child's Future First. The strength created by the largest fundraising campaign in UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh history positions the hospital to better meet the evolving demands of pediatric health care, accelerate innovation and expand what is possible for children and families.

"Greg and Jake bring tremendous energy, vision and purpose to their new roles at a defining moment for the Foundation," said Rachel Petrucelli, president of UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation. "Coming off the success of This Moment, we are moving forward from a position of exceptional strength, yet with a clear understanding that the health care environment is changing rapidly and the needs of patients and families have never been more urgent. Their leadership will help us grow, expand our reach and further strengthen UPMC Children's ability to remain a leader in advancing life-changing medicine for children here in Pittsburgh and around the world."

Weimer co-founded Confluence Financial Partners after a distinguished career spanning four decades in wealth management and financial services and serves as the firm's Chief Executive Officer. Since beginning his career as a financial advisor in 1986, he has held leadership roles with Butcher & Singer, CNL Securities Corporation and American Funds, where he served as senior vice president and a member of the board of directors. He earned a business degree from the University of Pittsburgh, with concentrations in computer science and mathematics.

Weimer has been deeply involved with UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation for many years. He currently serves on the boards of both UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation and has served as vice chair of the Foundation Board and Executive Committee. In addition, he serves on the Foundation's Finance and Investment and Nominating Committees and was a member of the Foundation's This Moment Campaign Cabinet.

"It is an honor to serve as chair of an organization that transforms the lives of children and families every day," said Weimer. "The generosity of our donors and the dedication of our volunteers, trustees and caregivers have positioned UPMC Children's as a national leader in pediatric health care. I look forward to helping advance our mission and supporting the next generation of innovations that will shape the future of children's health."

Ploeger, who will take on Vice Chair responsibilities, serves as co-chief executive officer of PJ Dick – Trumbull – Lindy Group, where he helps lead corporate planning and development. A longtime supporter of the Foundation, he previously chaired the Walk for Children's committee for three years and has remained actively engaged in advancing the Foundation's mission. He also serves on the boards of United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Master Builders' Association and is a trustee for the Laborers Combined Funds.

"The Foundation's impact is felt in every corner of our community and far beyond," said Ploeger. "I am honored to serve as vice chair and excited to work alongside Greg, our Board and Foundation leadership to continue investing in the future of pediatric medicine and helping ensure every child has access to extraordinary care."

The Foundation's Board of Trustees includes 46 business, civic and community leaders who provide strategic guidance and philanthropic leadership in support of the Foundation and UPMC Children's.

As the Foundation enters its next chapter, Board leadership will focus on sustaining philanthropic momentum, strengthening community partnerships and creating new opportunities to support the hospital's clinical care, research, and program priorities.

About UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation

UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation is the catalyst that unites communities and contributors to create healthier futures for all children through life-changing care and cutting-edge research. As the sole fundraising arm of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, we support their vision of being the world leader in pediatric health care, education, and discovery. The Foundation is a public charity under 501(c)(3) and 170(b)(1)(A) of the Internal Revenue Service Code. For more information, visit www.givetochildrens.org

About UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Regionally, nationally, and globally, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh is a leader in the treatment of childhood conditions and diseases, a pioneer in the development of new and improved therapies, and a top educator of the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists. With generous community support, UPMC Children's Hospital has fulfilled this mission since its founding in 1890. UPMC Children's is recognized consistently for its clinical, research, educational, and advocacy-related accomplishments, including being nationally ranked in all 11 pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report.

Contact: Andrea Yorchuck

Mobile: 412-552-7448

E-mail: [email protected]

Contact: Mendy Nestor

Office: 412-692-3917

Mobile: 412-849-9470

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation