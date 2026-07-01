UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation Celebrates Historic Community Investment in Children's Health

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation announced the successful conclusion of its This Moment: Put a Child's Future First fundraising campaign on June 30, surpassing its ambitious $200 million goal. The campaign is the largest in the hospital's history, raising more than $250 million thanks to the extraordinary generosity of nearly 100,000 donors, corporate partners, and the community over five years.

"The dollars raised through this campaign are a testament to how deeply Pittsburgh cares about its kids, as well as children who travel here from around the nation and the world for life-changing care," Rachel Petrucelli, UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation President said. "We are fortunate to have a world-class children's hospital in our city, and the support of generous donors empowers the hospital to elevate care to the next level, giving kids and families hope. We could not be more grateful to every donor who supported this campaign."

This Moment was launched as a transformational, multi-year effort to advance pediatric care, research and programs to support the children and families UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh serves.

"The physicians, nurses, and staff at UPMC Children's are best-in-class, and donor support of This Moment fuels their work," Diane Hupp, UPMC Children's President said. "The construction of our new Heart Institute is a wonderful example of this. We have a superb heart team at UPMC Children's, and this new facility — which was supported by donors and a key priority of the campaign — is equipped with the modern technologies and patient-centered design that will allow our team to raise the standard for the kids they serve."

Funds raised through This Moment are already driving change for children at UPMC Children's, supporting:

Breakthrough pediatric research and innovation

Advanced clinical care and expanded access to services across the region

Enhanced patient and family experiences

Community health initiatives that address disparities and improve outcomes

Behind every milestone achieved through This Moment is a community that chose to invest in the health and well-being of children. Individuals, foundations, organizations and corporations devoted time, care and resources to the important work happening at UPMC Children's.

"Acrisure's support of This Moment represents our organization's commitment to give back to the Pittsburgh community," Acrisure Co-Founder, President and CEO, Greg Williams said. "UPMC Children's serves as a beacon of hope for children and families by accelerating research, powering clinical innovation, and prioritizing compassionate, patient-centered care. We are proud to partner with UPMC Children's to drive this important work forward."

While the campaign's impact can be measured in dollars raised and programs advanced, its true significance is reflected in the lives of the children and families it serves.

"I so often sat in Nora's room back in 2016, looking around at the monitors, her Broviac port in my infant, the nurses coming in wearing hazmat gear to change lines. And I knew there had to be a bigger story, a reason for all of it," said Andrea Misencik, mother to Nora, a cancer survivor at UPMC Children's. "The Foundation has given us the reason. Her journey and all the setbacks now happened for a bigger purpose. I cannot put into words how meaningful that is. There are so many generous people that give to the Foundation – all making it a point to put the sickest kids in the community (and beyond) first. It takes a special type of person to donate from the heart, especially when they haven't been in our shoes as a patient family."

For additional information about UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, the influence of the This Moment campaign, and how to contribute visit www.givetochildrens.org.

About UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation

UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation is the catalyst that unites communities and contributors to create healthier futures for all children through life-changing care and cutting-edge research. As the sole fundraising arm of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, we support their vision of being the world leader in pediatric health care, education, and discovery. The Foundation is a public charity under 501(c)(3) and 170(b)(1)(A) of the Internal Revenue Service Code. For more information, visit www.givetochildrens.org.

About UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Regionally, nationally, and globally, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh is a leader in the treatment of childhood conditions and diseases, a pioneer in the development of new and improved therapies, and a top educator of the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists. With generous community support, UPMC Children's Hospital has fulfilled this mission since its founding in 1890. UPMC Children's is recognized consistently for its clinical, research, educational, and advocacy-related accomplishments, including being nationally ranked in all 11 pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report.

Contact: Andrea Yorchuck

Mobile: 412-552-7448

E-mail: [email protected]

Contact: Mendy Nestor

Office: 412-692-3917

Mobile: 412-849-9470

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation