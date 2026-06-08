UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation Announces New Trustees

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Trustees — Arthur Gabriel II and Matthew W. Johnson.

With just one month remaining in This Moment, the largest fundraising campaign in the hospital's history the new Trustees join the board at a pivotal time at the Foundation.

Mr. Gabriel, who has more than 30 years of experience in the commercial real estate, legal, and retail professions, is a principal of West Place Real Estate Services in Washington, Pa. Mr. Gabriel was a former partner of Gabriel Brothers, his family's retail business, founded in 1961. Mr. Gabriel received his J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, and his B.S. from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University. Mr. Gabriel also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of UPMC Washington.

Mr. Johnson currently serves as a member of the Foundation's Children's Classic Golf Event Committee. He is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Russell Standard Corporation in Pittsburgh, Pa., a company founded by his great-grandfather, Niles Russell, and recently acquired by Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions. Mr. Johnson earned an MBA from Duquesne University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management and Finance from Mercyhurst University.

"As we near the conclusion of the This Moment campaign, Art and Matt bring the expertise and leadership needed to help us finish strong," said Vanessa Morehouse, Chair of the Foundation's Board. "Their guidance will be instrumental as we build on the momentum and continue accelerating discoveries and transformative care for our children and families."

For more information on UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, visit www.givetochildrens.org.

About UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation

UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation is the catalyst that unites communities and contributors to create healthier futures for all children through life-changing care and cutting-edge research. As the sole fundraising arm of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, we support their vision of being the world leader in pediatric health care, education, and discovery. The Foundation is a public charity under 501(c)(3) and 170(b)(1)(A) of the Internal Revenue Service Code. For more information, visit www.givetochildrens.org

About UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Regionally, nationally, and globally, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh is a leader in the treatment of childhood conditions and diseases, a pioneer in the development of new and improved therapies, and a top educator of the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists. With generous community support, UPMC Children's Hospital has fulfilled this mission since its founding in 1890. UPMC Children's is recognized consistently for its clinical, research, educational, and advocacy-related accomplishments, including being nationally ranked in all 11 pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report.

Contact: Andrea Yorchuck

Mobile: 412-552-7448

E-mail: [email protected]

Contact: Mendy Nestor

Office: 412-692-3917

Mobile: 412-849-9470

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation