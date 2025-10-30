UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation Announces New Trustees

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of three new Trustees — Gina Astorino, Lara Patrinos Bentz, and Christopher (Chris) S. McElroy.

The Foundation is nearing the end of the largest campaign in the hospital's history: This Moment; and the new Trustees will be instrumental in helping the Foundation's goal to finish strong.

Ms. Astorino is the Chief Marketing Officer at Grane Healthcare, a leading provider of long-term healthcare programs across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 20 years of experience in healthcare marketing, Gina's work focuses on elevating patient engagement, building community trust, brand management, marketing and media advertising, and communicating Grane's mission with clarity and compassion. Gina serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Fox Chapel Golf Club. An accomplished athlete, Gina is an active member of the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association.

Ms. Bentz is a finance professional and real estate manager with a diverse background spanning banking, corporate human resources, and family business operations. Lara served as Director of Operations for Primanti Bros., her family's iconic restaurant business, where she led the successful transition of ownership to its current corporate structure. Today, she oversees her family's real estate portfolio and manages a range of personal investment ventures. Lara serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of Shadyside Academy and as a member of several committees at the Fox Chapel Golf Club.

Mr. McElroy is Co-CEO and Senior Shareholder at Schneider Downs. In this role, Chris shares the responsibility for developing and leading the Firm's strategy and vision and ensuring the execution and delivery of the Schneider Downs client service standard. Chris joined Schneider Downs in 2017 as a tax shareholder with more than 25 years of private and public accounting experience. Chris has a diverse background serving large U.S. multinational companies in the areas of international tax consulting and compliance and middle market companies in the manufacturing and distribution, retail and transportation sectors. Chris is a member of the Allegheny Conference Advisory Committee and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and serves as a Board member of St. Joseph's House. Chris has been an active committee member of UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation's annual Walk for Children's event since 2023, most recently serving as co-chair of the June 2025 event.

"Gina, Lara, and Chris bring deep and varied experiences to the Board and are committed to helping us gain momentum in the final months of our This Moment campaign and beyond," Vanessa Morehouse, Chair of the Foundation's Board said. "We are approaching a pivotal point at the Foundation and we feel confident in their vision and leadership as we strive to fuel critical advancements in pediatric health care."

For more information on UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, visit www.givetochildrens.org.

About UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation

UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation is the catalyst that unites communities and contributors to create healthier futures for all children through life-changing care and cutting-edge research. As the sole fundraising arm of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, we support their vision of being the world leader in pediatric health care, education, and discovery. The Foundation is a public charity under 501(c)(3) and 170(b)(1)(A) of the Internal Revenue Service Code. For more information, visit www.givetochildrens.org

About UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Regionally, nationally, and globally, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh is a leader in the treatment of childhood conditions and diseases, a pioneer in the development of new and improved therapies, and a top educator of the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists. With generous community support, UPMC Children's Hospital has fulfilled this mission since its founding in 1890. UPMC Children's is recognized consistently for its clinical, research, educational, and advocacy-related accomplishments, including being nationally ranked in all 11 pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report.

