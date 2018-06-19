UPMC Health Plan President Joins Panel at Aspen Spotlight Health

Moderated by Politico Pro health care editor, Joanne Kenen, Holder and other panelists will engage in a thought-provoking discussion on how business models like UPMC's payer-provider integration, hospital consolidation and new reimbursement mechanisms will drive the future of health care.

With monumental leaps in technology and treatments in recent years, health care is on the cusp of meaningful breakthroughs. As the landscape quickly evolves, improvements to systems will need to be on par so that patient value can be delivered at the same pace.

The fifth annual Spotlight Health, a three-day conference, brings together thought-leaders to discuss cutting-edge issues in medicine and health care. Holder's panel will take place on Friday, June 22 from 9:10-10:00 a.m. Mountain time. With over 30 years of health care executive leadership experience, Holder will shed light on how to improve value, aligning the incentives between the provider, payer and consumer.

About UPMC

A $16 billion world-renowned health care provider and insurer, Pittsburgh-based UPMC is inventing new models of patient-centered, cost-effective, accountable care. UPMC provides more than $900 million a year in benefits to its communities, including more care to the region's most vulnerable citizens than any other health care institution. The largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania, UPMC integrates 80,000 employees, more than 30 hospitals, 600 doctors' offices and outpatient sites, and a 3.4 million-member Insurance Services Division, the largest medical insurer in western Pennsylvania. As UPMC works in close collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside on its annual Honor Roll of America's Best Hospitals. UPMC Enterprises functions as the innovation and commercialization arm of UPMC, and UPMC International provides hands-on health care and management services with partners around the world. For more information, go to UPMC.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upmc-health-plan-president-joins-panel-at-aspen-spotlight-health-300668810.html

SOURCE UPMC

Related Links

http://UPMC.com

