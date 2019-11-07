UpNest Again Named To Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UpNest ( http://www.upnest.com ), a fast-growing real estate agent marketplace, announced it ranked #116 on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™, and #19 in Bay Area. This is the second year UpNest was named to the Technology Fast 500™ list, just weeks after Inc. Magazine featured the company in the magazine's top 500 fastest growing private companies in 2019.

Overall, the 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166% to 37,458% from 2015 to 2018, with a median growth rate of 439 percent. UpNest's revenue grew 1,078% during this period, facilitating more than $4B in home purchases and listings across the United States.

"Today's home buyers and sellers demand efficiency and price transparency when looking for a real estate agent," said Simon Ru, Founder & CEO of UpNest. "Recognition by Deloitte two years in a row is a reflection of our team's focus on delivering an exceptional experience to both customers and the real estate agent community."

UpNest partners with over 14,000 top real estate agents across the country. It analyzes agents' performance data to best match them with clients. Many of UpNest's partner agents are ranked on the prestigious REALTrends Top 1000 list, and some have been featured on TV shows such as "Million Dollar Listing" and "House Hunters."

"I am thrilled to see UpNest's explosive growth," says Brendan Bartic, a Keller Williams Realtor who is ranked in the top 1% of agents internationally. "UpNest offers a very unique product, attracting highly-qualified clients that are eager to move forward. It has the best conversion rate across all the referral platforms. The numbers speak for themselves!" Brendan has brokered over 100 transactions with UpNest clients and received upwards of $1M in commissions through the platform.

"The Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world class customer service in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment," said Sandra Shirai, Vice Chairman of Deloitte Consulting. "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers."

About UpNest

UpNest is an innovative real estate agent marketplace connecting home buyers and sellers with highly qualified local agents who compete for their business. UpNest analyzes thousands of competing agents' performance data to provide consumers with the best selection of agents. The company has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Indianapolis.

About Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. 76% of the companies on the list are private companies versus 24% public companies. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must have current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

SOURCE UpNest

Related Links

http://www.upnest.com

