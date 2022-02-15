Uponor North America named to the Top Workplaces USA 2022 List

This honor marks the first time Uponor has been recognized as a Top Workplace in the U.S., and the eighth time the company has been recognized as a Top Workplace in the State of Minnesota since 2012.

The survey asked employees to rate Uponor on 15 drivers related to engaged work environment, company culture, leadership, and overall job satisfaction. Rankings for Top Workplaces lists are based on companies meeting criteria built upon more than 15 years of engagement survey data from over 70,000 global companies.

"We are so humbled that our employees' anonymous feedback resulted in Uponor being recognized as a top workplace in the U.S. We pride ourselves on having a very distinct employee-driven culture, and strongly believe that if we take care of our employees, they, in turn, will ensure positive experiences for our customers. The fact that we've been recognized by employees as a top workplace in our state, and now in the U.S., indicates we're on the right track," said John Reutter, interim president and vice president, Finance, Uponor North America.

Of the Uponor employees surveyed, 84% said they would recommend the company to their family or friends looking for work; 84% believed the company is headed in the right direction; nearly 75% said their work meets or exceeds their expectations; and more than 80% said Uponor motivates them to give their best each day.

"The culture we've maintained over time – not just during this tumultuous period of the pandemic – is a direct reflection of the people who work at Uponor," added Jen Hauschildt, vice president, Human Resources, Uponor North America. "We're so proud that our flexible, yet accountable and collaborative work environment continues to hold our company up as an employer of choice in Minnesota, and across North America."

