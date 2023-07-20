UPPAbaby Announces 'Stay & Stroll' Partnership with Montage International

Guests of the Montage Hotels & Resorts and Pendry Hotels & Resorts can rent for free the Minu V2, Remi and Ridge based on their family's needs 

ROCKLAND, Mass., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UPPAbaby announced the Stay & Stroll partnership with Montage International. The pilot program kicked off in 2017 at the Pendry San Diego with the original Minu stroller and saw instant success among guests. The program has since expanded to all Montage International properties offering guests staying at Montage Hotels & Resorts and Pendry Hotels & Resorts the opportunity to rent for free onsite a stroller and a playard that fits their family's needs. Guests can choose the UPPAbaby Minu V2 compact stroller, UPPAbaby Ridge jogging stroller or UPPAbaby Remi playard for sleep and play.

UPPAbaby Jake Minu at Pendry Hotel & Resorts
"We are pleased to bring this partnership to life for our guests across all Montage and Pendry properties," said Azadeh Hawkins, global creative director of Montage International. "This partnership allows our guests the ease of traveling as a family without the need to bring a stroller or playard while on vacation."

When asked about the Stay & Stroll program, UPPAbaby's Global Marketing and Communications Director, Joseph Alcantara said, "This is an exciting time for the UPPAbaby brand. As we continue to expand globally and sell direct-to-consumer here in the States, we foresee this partnership with Montage International to amplify our brand platform and allow guests a sneak peek at what it's like to play, sleep and stroll with UPPAbaby gear."

UPPAbaby updated their travel favorite, Minu stroller in the spring of 2022. The Minu V2 is a full-featured compact stroller with expansion options allowing parents to stroll from birth to children weighing 50 lbs. For those looking to run or go for a family stroll, the Ridge all-terrain jogging stroller goes more places at all paces. With no flat tires (no need for an air pump!) and a responsive handbrake, the Ridge can also be used from birth with convenient adapters. Finally, the UPPAbaby Remi playard, is the first product in the home space for the brand. The Remi can be used for sleep and play and as a lightweight, portable playard, a must-have for families on the go.

For more information on the Minu V2, Ridge, Remi and all UPPAbaby gear, visit www.uppababy.com and follow UPPAbaby on LinkedIn (UPPAbaby), Instagram (@uppababy), and Facebook (@UPPAbaby).

About UPPAbaby
UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

About Montage Hotels & Resorts
Montage Hotels & Resorts is the ultra-luxury hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman. Designed to serve the affluent and discerning traveler and homeowner, the company features an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. Each Montage property offers comfortable elegance, a unique sense of place and spirit, impeccable hospitality and memorable culinary, spa and lifestyle experiences. The portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences includes: Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Kapalua Bay, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Montage Los Cabos, Montage Healdsburg, and Montage Big Sky. Opening in 2024 is Montage La Quinta and Montage Cay. Montage Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information, follow @montagehotels or visit www.montage.com.

About Pendry Hotels & Resorts
Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a contemporary luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service tailored to today's cultured world traveler. Founders Alan J. Fuerstman and Michael Fuerstman's well-seasoned experience in the hospitality industry serves as the foundation for the brand, injecting each property with a unique perspective on contemporary style, and an emphasis on the arts and local community in the city it calls home. The portfolio of hotels includes Pendry San Diego, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, Pendry West Hollywood, Pendry Chicago, Pendry Manhattan West, Pendry Park City and Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf. Opening in 2023 is Pendry Newport Beach. Opening in 2024 is Pendry Natirar and Pendry La Quinta. Opening in 2026 is Pendry Tampa. Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Pendry Hotels & Resorts, follow @pendryhotels or visit www.pendry.com.

