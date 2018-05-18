For additional information on the MINU, visit here.

For parents looking to stroll with their newborn, the MINU has two accessory options:

From Birth Kit: Easily convert the stroller into a pram with the From Birth Kit accessory (available June 2018, SRP: $129.99). It's packed with features to keep baby strolling comfortably and securely, and conveniently folds with the stroller.

MINU Car Seat Adapters: Convert the MINU into a travel system with the use of MINU adapters for the MESA® infant car seat (available August 2018, SRP: $24.99) or Maxi Cosi® style seats (available August 2018, SRP: $44.99). The adapters make it quick and simple to go from car to stroller and back again.

Ready for adventure? The MINU Travel Bag (available August, SRP: $89.99) allows families to travel with ease. It is made of durable luggage-grade material to protect the stroller and has convenient backpack straps to free-up parents' hands. In addition, by registering the Travel Bag, the UPPAbaby TravelSafe program covers any damage caused to the MINU during air travel.

MINU and coordinating From Birth Kit fashions include; Jake (Black Mélange/Carbon/Black Leather), Jordan (Charcoal Mélange/Silver/Black Leather), Denny (Red Mélange/Silver/Black Leather), Ryan (Teal Mélange/Silver/Saddle Leather).

About UPPAbaby

The UPPAbaby mission is to make the smartest strollers, car seats and juvenile gear available: intuitively designed, stylish and sleek, with the features and functions new parents want—plus innovations they never knew were possible. UPPAbaby is committed to providing customer service that is as exceptional as the company's products. Founded in 2006, UPPAbaby is based in Massachusetts, with products available worldwide. For more information please visit www.UPPAbaby.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uppababy-announces-the-arrival-of-the-new-minu-compact-stroller-300650707.html

SOURCE UPPAbaby

Related Links

http://www.uppababy.com

