UPPAbaby Celebrates 17 Years with First Brand Thematic Campaign

News provided by

UPPAbaby

17 May, 2023, 09:05 ET

'Our Village' highlights all those who support parents in raising their children

ROCKLAND, Mass., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "It takes a village," a common phrase used amongst parents, social media, and the press regarding the magnitude of effort it takes in raising children. But the idea of a village extends further than just raising kids. It took a village of retailers, early adopters, family members and a vision from Founder, Bob Monahan to bring UPPAbaby to market over a decade ago. On the heels of celebrating 17 years since the first Vista stroller was sold, UPPAbaby released the first brand thematic campaign, "Our Village."

Continue Reading
UPPAbaby - Our Village
UPPAbaby - Our Village

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9051752-uppababy-celebrates-17-years-with-first-brand-thematic-campaign/

Early in 2022, UPPAbaby launched their reimagined and refreshed brand platform centered around "Parenthood, understood™." UPPAbaby's mission and vision for the future are grounded on being experts in parenting solutions and pushing the limits on how innovative they will make them. The brand aspires to not only develop the products that parents have come to know and trust but implement their core pillars on understanding parenthood, child development and family wellness in the workplace, community, and beyond.

"When developing our first brand narrative, the idea of 'Our Village' felt right as it is the authentic story of parenthood that resonates universally," said Joseph Alcantara, global marketing and communications director at UPPAbaby. "We understand how important a parent's or caregiver's village is to help raise their children. And seeing how families welcomed UPPAbaby to play a role in these meaningful 'villages' over the last 17 years is truly special. We are honored and grateful to be part of every parent's and caregiver's journey."

UPPAbaby's brand thematic campaign, "My Village" represents the extended hands needed to raise young children and the impact caregivers have as children grow. The assistance, guidance, and reassurance from immediate and extended family, friends, caregivers, pediatricians, coaches and more have a lasting impression on parents and their children. So, here's to the village; at UPPAbaby, we are honored to be part of yours.

To learn more about UPPAbaby and to watch "Our Village," check out UPPAbaby's YouTube channel here and follow UPPAbaby on LinkedIn (UPPAbaby)Instagram (@uppababy), and Facebook (@UPPAbaby). "Our Village" is produced by the UPPAbaby global marketing and communications team in collaboration with Long Haul films.

About UPPAbaby
UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

SOURCE UPPAbaby

Also from this source

UPPAbaby Introduces Mira 2-in-1 Bouncer and Toddler Seat Expanding Home Category

New Price. New Year. The fan-favorite VISTA is now $999.99

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.