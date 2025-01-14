UPPAbaby Debuts Minu V3, Minu Duo & Updates to Warranty and TravelSafe Programs

New products and enhancements offer parents style, convenience, and peace of mind

ROCKLAND, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPPAbaby announced today the launch of the highly anticipated Minu V3 and Minu Duo travel strollers, alongside key updates to their warranty and TravelSafe programs. The Minu V3 builds upon the success of its predecessor with advanced features, while the Minu Duo brings the fun and functionality to a whole new level. Meanwhile, UPPAbaby's updates to their warranty and TravelSafe programs provide greater protection and assurance for families when using UPPAbaby gear.

Parents looking for a from birth, lightweight, travel-friendly stroller that's IATA-certified, fits in overhead compartments, and weighs under 17 lbs. will love the redesigned Minu V3. With its enhanced features, the Minu V3 ensures children enjoy a comfortable ride, whether on big adventures or everyday outings. The latest updates to the Minu V3 include:

Optimized from birth with foot barrier, infinite deep recline, plus two crotch-buckle positions to support growing toddlers

with foot barrier, infinite deep recline, plus two crotch-buckle positions to support growing toddlers One-handed, one-step compact fold and unfold that allows the Minu V3 to stand when folded and the integrated carry strap that is easily accessible when folded for quick, hands-free transport

compact fold and unfold that allows the Minu V3 to stand when folded and the integrated carry strap that is easily accessible when folded for quick, hands-free transport International Air Transport Association (IATA) certified and overhead compatible

certified and overhead compatible Enhanced comfort with five-point harness, integrated plush insert, three-position footrest and high seat back to grow with child

with five-point harness, integrated plush insert, three-position footrest and high seat back to grow with child Front suspension with independent rear suspension offering the smoothest ride for child and caregiver

with independent rear suspension offering the smoothest ride for child and caregiver Largest basket size and capacity in the market for the travel stroller category

in the market for the travel stroller category GREENGUARD® Gold, REACH and JPMA certified to give parents a piece of mind

The Minu V3 will be available for purchase starting in March, with a retail price of $399.99. It will come in four color options: Dillian, a stone blue fabric on a carbon frame with a sand leather handle; Greyson, a charcoal mélange on a carbon frame with a saddle leather handle; Jake, charcoal fabric on a carbon frame with black leather; and Savannah, a pearl grey mélange on a carbon frame with chestnut leather.

For the new and expecting twin parents or the parents juggling a toddler and newborn, the new Minu Duo is a from-birth, side-by-side compact stroller that fits a wide variety of two-child families, from twins to infant and toddler combinations. It's small enough to fit through a standard doorway and versatile enough to accommodate children up to 50 lbs. per seat. (100 lbs. total!), so you can travel together as a family with ease. Its compact size makes it ideal for city living or travel; while still providing all the essential features you need to keep both children safe and comfortable on every adventure. Parents can expect to see the following with the Minu Duo:

From birth to toddler offers two from-birth, equally full-sized spacious seats with integrated foot barriers that comfortably accommodate children up to 50 lbs. per seat

offers two from-birth, equally full-sized spacious seats with integrated foot barriers that comfortably accommodate children up to 50 lbs. per seat Adaptable to twins or siblings customize your ride to take on your growing family, whether you have twins or a newborn and toddler. Easily attach their Mesa or Aria infant car seat with adapters for added convenience

customize your ride to take on your growing family, whether you have twins or a newborn and toddler. Easily attach their Mesa or Aria infant car seat with adapters for added convenience Near flat recline and mesh peekaboo windows with magnetic closures provide airflow while ensuring easy visibility of your little one when reclined

and mesh peekaboo windows with magnetic closures provide airflow while ensuring easy visibility of your little one when reclined Slim design for easy maneuverability - designed to fit through a standard doorway of 29 inches wide, allowing parents to navigate the tightest of spaces with ease

for easy maneuverability - designed to fit through a standard doorway of 29 inches wide, allowing parents to navigate the tightest of spaces with ease One hand, one step fold with locking latch lets you fold the Minu Duo in seconds, and lift using the integrated crossbar carry handle

with locking latch lets you fold the Minu Duo in seconds, and lift using the integrated crossbar carry handle 5-point, no-rethread harnesses optimized for infants, allowing for a better fit on their narrow shoulders, and widening to grow with them

optimized for infants, allowing for a better fit on their narrow shoulders, and widening to grow with them Large, easy access basket with 25 lbs. weight limit

with 25 lbs. weight limit GREENGUARD® Gold, REACH and JPMA certified to give parents a piece of mind

The Minu Duo will be available for purchase in February, offered in two stylish color options: Greyson, a charcoal mélange fabric on a carbon frame with a saddle leather handle, and Jake, a charcoal fabric on a carbon frame and black leather handle. It will retail for $649.99.

UPPAbaby has made updates to its warranty and TravelSafe programs for added convenience to the consumer. Customers who purchase any UPPAbaby product no longer need to register their gear to receive the warranty but will still need proof of purchase for any claims. For strollers, playards, RumbleSeats, and Bassinets, the warranty is extended up to four years from the date of purchase. Car seats remain covered by the original Limited Lifetime Warranty. Additionally, UPPAbaby's TravelSafe program is now included with every TravelSafe bag purchase, eliminating the need for separate registration to receive coverage for any damage during travel. This enhanced protection ensures your gear is safeguarded while on the go. For more details, visit uppababy.com/travelsafe and uppababy.com/warranty.

Consumers interested in learning more and purchasing the Minu V3 or Minu Duo can visit uppababy.com or head to one of the four Hub Service Center & Showroom locations in Boston, MA, Brooklyn, NY, Santa Monica, CA or Toronto, Ontario.

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

