UPPAbaby Introduces All-Terrain Jogger and Playard to Product Lineup

Looking to run, walk or enjoy the great outdoors? RIDGE will be available exclusively for two weeks at Bloomingdales and nationwide at local retailers this fall. Suitable for children 3 months to 55 lbs. with a total weight capacity of up to 79 lbs., the RIDGE offers innovative features that include:

Never flat tires – A smooth ride without the need or use of an air pump! The no inflation tires allow parents to glide across any terrain with large 12" and 16" wheels and deep treads.

Responsive hand brake – A reliable performance 160 mm disc brake system for greater stopping power and responsiveness to slow you down when running, exploring rough terrain, or walking downhill.

Engineered for performance – Keep little one's content across terrains no matter their weight with the Advanced Responsive Suspension with a patented two-stage system.

In addition to features that make parents' lives easier, families can also enjoy a variety of accessories when running or strolling with the RIDGE. Some of these accessories include adapters to walk with either the Bassinet or MESA infant car seat, Parent Console, PiggyBack ride along board, Performance Sun and Bug Shield, and more. The RIDGE will be available in BRYCE (white, carbon frame), JAKE (charcoal, carbon frame), and REGGIE (slate blue, carbon frame).

The REMI playard provides a safe and comfortable environment for your child to sleep and play in the home or on the go. The playard marks UPPAbaby's introduction into the home space and recently earned the Greenguard Gold certification. Greenguard screens for more than 10,000 chemicals and VOC's commonly known to pollute indoor air. This designation and gold standard will allow parents to rest and breathe easier as their child sleeps and plays in the REMI. The one step compact fold allows for lightweight portability while traveling or transitioning to outdoor use. Featuring a foam-free air mattress and side zip panel gives parents a way to soothe their children to sleep comfortably. Its size, weight, and quick set-up turns into a go-anywhere crib, so adventures as a family become more accessible and more enjoyable. The Bassinet attachment is suitable from birth up to 20 lbs. and the playard area is suitable for children up to 30 lbs., and 35" tall. Additional features of the REMI include:



Set up, fold, and go – Hold baby in one arm, fold and set up the REMI with the other, all in a matter of seconds.

Sounder Sleep – The triple layer Greenguard Gold certified air mesh mattress creates a breathable, comfortable, and healthier sleep environment for the baby.

Travel Easy – With a compact fold and weighing in at 20 lbs. with the included mattress, the REMI allows parents to travel easily.

The REMI will have an assortment of accessories for parents to enhance the sleep, travel, and play experience for their child. The attachable Changing Station can be used with children up to 30 lbs. and rotates out of the way when not in use. The added Changing Station Organizer clips to the REMI and holds up to 20 diapers and large wipe packs. The Canopy accessory blocks harmful UV rays with UPF 50+ protection and reduces indoor or outdoor napping light exposure. Parents looking to travel with the playard can pack REMI into the Travel Bag that comfortably fits the playard, mattress, and Bassinet. The REMI will be available in four fashions including, CHARLIE (sand mélange), JAKE (charcoal), NOA (navy), and STELLA (grey brushed mélange) and sold at local retailers nationwide in early 2022.

For expecting parents, the MESA V2 will offer enhanced features consumers have come to expect from the UPPAbaby car seat family. The latest features will include:



Sunny Stroll Protection – A larger canopy adds 20 percent more sun protection and privacy when out and about.

Robust Insert for Newborns – The new infant insert contoured shape design optimizes fit and body positioning of preemies and children 4-11 lbs.

Added Handle Position – The fourth anti-rebound handle position increases safety in rebound and rear-impact collisions.

The MESA V2 will be available in early 2022 and offered in JAKE (charcoal), STELLA (grey brushed mélange). ALICE (dusty pink), GREYSON (merino wool | charcoal mélange), and GREGORY (merino wool | blue mélange).

To learn more about what is coming for UPPAbaby, visit www.uppababy.com, and to find a local retailer near you, visit www.uppababy.com/retail-locator. Follow UPPAbaby on social media: Instagram (www.instagram.com/uppababy) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/uppababy).

About UPPAbaby

The UPPAbaby mission is to make the smartest strollers, car seats and juvenile gear available: intuitively designed, stylish and sleek, with the features and functions all parents want—plus innovations they never knew were possible. UPPAbaby is committed to providing a customer experience that is as exceptional as the company's products. Founded in 2006, UPPAbaby is based in Massachusetts, USA with products available worldwide. For more information, please visit www.uppababy.com.

