UPPAbaby Showcases Latest Innovations at 20th ABC Expo in Las Vegas

ROCKLAND, Mass., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPPAbaby will be onsite for the 20th anniversary of the ABC Expo in Las Vegas at booth #1531 this week. UPPAbaby will showcase two new products that will be available for purchase later this year and in 2025. Attendees can also expect a handful of new accessories and updates to existing products.

Taking center stage at the UPPAbaby booth will be the Vista V3, debuting for the first time in-person. With its intuitive design and over 30+ ways to customize your ride, the reimagined Vista V3 stroller was designed to effortlessly fit every growing family, from first child to last. Starting as a single stroller, it easily transforms to accommodate up to three children, offering the epitome of portability and convenience. Across all phases, stages and surprises, the new Vista V3 is your family's companion for every possibility. The latest features include:

All-Weather Comfort Seat with padded insert for cooler days or converts to mesh for warmer days

Enhanced FlexRide Suspension delivers a consistently smooth ride whether strolling with 1, 2, or 3

Quick-to-secure harness system with new magnetic buckle and easy-to-adjust, no-rethread harness

Reflective trims on wheels and basket to enhance visibility while strolling

The Vista V3 will offer three new fashions featuring Callum, a stone blue on a silver frame with sand leather; Kenzi, a mystic aqua on a carbon frame with saddle leather; and Savannah, a pearl-gray jacquard on a carbon frame with chestnut leather. With these three new additions, consumers will have a choice of up to eight colors for the Vista V3. The Vista V3 will be available for purchase later this year at uppababy.com, UPPAbaby Hub Service Center & Showroom locations, or authorized retailers.

In addition to the Vista V3, attendees will get a first look at the newest convertible car seat coming in 2025, the Rove Convertible Car Seat. Experience unparalleled usability and peace of mind with this enhanced convertible car seat. With its belt installation in seconds, straightforward three-step belt-lock off door system, innovative SmartSecure® indicator, safety and simplicity are guaranteed with every use. Plus, its lightweight design ensures effortless transport wherever your journey takes you.

Finally, consumers and retailers will also get a first look at a handful of new and updated accessories including:

All-Terrain Wheels – Compatible with the Vista 2015+ and Vista V2, these will be the first-of-its-kind all-terrain wheel kit for UPPAbaby. With the All-Terrain Wheels, Vista customers can increase their stroller performance over rougher terrain, such as snow, cobblestone, and uneven terrain with ease.

Bassinet V3 - Transform your Vista, Cruz, Ridge, or Minu into a safe and stylish pram ideal for your newborn. Whether for naps on the go or overnight sleeping, our Bassinet allows your baby to lie completely flat. The Bassinet V3 has enhanced features including greater ventilation, easy access to baby, and a breathable mattress for safe sleep.

Improved Bassinet Stand - Constructed of durable, FSC® Certified rubberwood with a convenient storage tray at bottom, the compact stand features an open-and close-design and folds easily for storage. The Bassinet Stand will be available in a new natural wood color, white and grey.

Changing Backpack, CozyGanoosh & Cozy Handmuffs – New fashions for all three accessories will be available this fall in Callum, a stone blue, Kenzi, a mystic aqua and Savannah, a pearl gray.

Cruz Upper Adapters - Parents can elevate their Toddler Seat, Bassinet or UPPAbaby infant car seat with this attachment.

For more information, visit uppababy.com and follow UPPAbaby on LinkedIn (UPPAbaby), Instagram (@uppababy), and Facebook (@UPPAbaby).

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

