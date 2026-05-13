UPPAbaby Unveils Kona: A Stroller Built for How Modern Parents Actually Move

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPPAbaby unveiled their Kona stroller today at ABC Kids Expo, introducing a new mid-size category designed to bridge the gap between full-size performance and compact convenience. Launching Fall 2026, Kona reflects a shift in how modern families move, seeking lightweight flexibility without sacrificing everyday functionality. Alongside Kona, the brand unveiled new innovations in their home products, fashion lineup, and accessories.

UPPAbaby's New Kona Mid-Sized Stroller

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As UPPAbaby marks its 20th anniversary, this next chapter reflects both how far the brand has come and where it's going. Built on two decades of thoughtful design and real-world functionality, the evolving lineup continues to meet the needs of modern families with products that feel intuitive, elevated, and ready for everyday life.

At the center of this evolution is Kona, a new mid-sized stroller engineered for the constant transitions parents navigate every day. From tight city corners to quick car-to-stroller moments, Kona delivers full-size comfort in a more compact, agile design. "Today's parents aren't moving in straight lines, their days are dynamic, layered, and constantly shifting," said Bob Monahan, CEO and Founder of UPPAbaby. "Kona was created to meet this reality, giving families a stroller that keeps up without compromise."

In addition to Kona, UPPAbaby is expanding its product ecosystem with updates across both home and travel essentials, including enhancements to the Ciro high chair, Mira bouncer, and Remi playard, as well as a redesigned Vista/Cruz Travel Bag. All offerings that reinforce the brand's focus on thoughtful, everyday functionality for families.

The brand also expands its fashion offering with James, a refined deep black designed for timeless versatility, and Beau, a specialty retailer-exclusive that mixes soft grey chenille with a graphite frame, bringing a more elevated, design-forward perspective to everyday gear.

Consumers can join the waitlist for Kona, Home, and the James fashion here at uppababy.com to be among the first to receive updates and availability details as these products launch.

Learn more at uppababy.com and follow @uppababy on all social platforms.

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global brand with small-town roots, dedicated to supporting parents through every stage of parenthood. Founded in 2006 by parents seeking something better, UPPAbaby designs thoughtfully crafted strollers, car seats, accessories, and home solutions that make life with children feel more comfortable and less complicated. With nearly two decades of experience guiding our approach, UPPAbaby creates products families can trust today, and as they grow.

SOURCE UPPAbaby