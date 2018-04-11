Upper Crust is the 2018 World Champion for Its Ultimate Pan Pizza

CLEVELAND, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Crust, a premium pizza company, is proud to bring another World Championship to Northeast Ohio. Upper Crust has won the 2018 International Pizza Challenge sponsored by the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. Their new recipe, "Big Italy," was deemed the 2018 World Champion Best Pan Pizza.

Award of the World Pizza Championship

Made with proprietary ancient dough methodology and perfected over 25 years with a relentless pursuit of excellence, a house-made spicy garlic sauce and gourmet toppings ranging from sirloin steak to Peruvian red pepper drops. This delectable pie won over the judges' taste buds with every bite. Pizza lovers can order the exact award-winning "Big Italy" from the Upper Crust locations in Lakewood, Westpark and North Olmsted. It is also worth mentioning that Chef Issam Halawi also won the 2017 World Championship Gluten Free Pizza. This self-made chef and pizza industry veteran behind the award-winning pizza just might be the one taking your order.

It's all about the dough with these tough judges, yet Chef Issam Halawi was able to win their hearts and minds with his innovative approach. He created a four-day aging process where natural yeast digests all the complex sugar in the dough. "Thick and crunchy dough doesn't have to EVER be heavy anymore. The yeast does all the work while guests can enjoy this magnificently light, airy and crunchy crust without feeling tired after eating. This is a breakthrough for our industry and amazing news for pizza eaters around the world, especially our guests," said Halawi.

The World's Best Pan Pizza is only awarded to one competitor per year after undergoing The Pizza Challenge with over 300 competitors from around the world. The crafted pizza is then judged on Crust, Presentation and Quality of Toppings. Since the inception of this Pizza Challenge, only a few winners have the title of the World Champion Pan Pizza.

Upper Crust Pizza is a local Cleveland-area pizza company established in 1975 and specializes in gourmet and higher-quality ingredients and creations. The company has won many local, regional and international awards throughout the years. For more information, please visit www.UpperCrustOh.com.

Press Contact:

Patrick Chamoun - Public Relations Director

Tel: 216.503.2415 | Email: PatChamoun13@Gmail.com

Related Images

2018-world-championship-award-pan.jpg

2018 World Championship Award - Pan

Award of the World Pizza Championship

the-big-italy-award-winning-pizza.jpg

'The Big Italy' - Award-Winning Pizza

'The Big Italy' - Award-Winning Pizza

chef-issam-halawi.jpg

Chef Issam Halawi

Chef Issam Halawi Holding the World Championship Award

2017-world-championship-award.jpg

2017 World Championship Award - Gluten Free

Award of the World Pizza Championship

Related Links

Company Website

International Pizza Expo Website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upper-crust-is-the-2018-world-champion-for-its-ultimate-pan-pizza-300628653.html

SOURCE Upper Crust Pizza

Related Links

http://www.UpperCrustOh.com

