UPPER DECK AND NHL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION AGREE TO LONG-TERM TRADING CARD LICENSE EXTENSION

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in entertainment and sports collectibles, today announced that the company has agreed to a long-term license extension with the NHL Alumni Association ("NHLAA"). Upper Deck will continue to be the exclusive licensed producer of physical trading cards for the NHLAA. Authentic Digital Collectible Trading Cards will also be part of the assortment of licensed products from Upper Deck in the future.

"The NHL Alumni Association has proven to be an important catalyst in our business, differentiating our product portfolio to include trading cards and autographs from some of the greatest players to ever play the game of hockey," said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. "We look forward to expanding upon our past successes to include Authentic Digital Collectible trading cards."

"The NHL Alumni Association is excited to continue 'Honoring the Past' alongside our long-standing partners at Upper Deck," said Glenn Healy, Executive Director of the NHL Alumni Association. "Upper Deck trading cards have always played an integral part in preserving the legacy of hockey. This announcement ensures that fans and collectors of all ages can celebrate the iconic NHL Alumni, who built the game we all love. We look forward to working with Upper Deck to keep bringing fans one step closer to the history of our game."

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com

About Evolution

Evolution Platform: Collecting Authentic Digital Collectibles

Evolution™ is the third digital platform released by Upper Deck, once again leveling up the opportunities for collectors to grow their collections across sports and entertainment properties. Authentic Digital Collectibles can be purchased on Evolution and either housed on the platform or traded for another product via Upper Deck e-Pack® .

To learn more and explore Authentic Digital Collectibles available for purchase, visit www.collectevo.com.

About the NHL Alumni Association

The NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA), established in 1999, is an organization devoted to bettering the lives of all former NHL players and their families. The NHLAA exemplifies this commitment to its members in many ways, including financial assistance, mental and emotional wellness support, physical care, post-playing career transition and family aid, all in furtherance of its efforts to 'Honor the Past.' Since its inception, the NHLAA has become the largest membership of retired professional hockey players and focuses on making tomorrow better than today for all NHL Alumni throughout their journey.

To learn more, and to view our latest news posts, please visit us at www.nhlalumni.com .

