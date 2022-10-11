UPPER DECK AND WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS ANNOUNCE NEW 'MATRIX' GAMES AND TRADING CARDS

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in entertainment and sports collectibles, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products, today announced their newest games collaboration inspired by "The Matrix." The first product released as part of this new line of products will be the Legendary Encounters: The Matrix board game, which will be available soon.

The 'Matrix' collection will showcase original artwork of iconic characters such as Neo, Morpheus, and Agent Smith. Super fans will experience a deck-building game that brings the movie into reality, and fans of the film will find themselves quickly transported into The Matrix itself. Familiar scenarios and exciting new challenges to overcome are set with boundless possibilities in this all-new 500-card box.

"We've collaborated with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create some truly immersive, engaging games and collectibles over the years," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "We previewed Legendary Encounters: The Matrix at Gen Con this past summer, and the initial reception was as good, if not better, than we ever expected. The pent-up demand is incredible, and we look forward to announcing our trading card plans and getting the game into the hands of fans in Q2 of next year."

Attendees of Gen Con 2022 were the first to experience an early version of the game exclusively at Upper Deck's booth, where they received a sneak peek of the artwork, playmats, gameplay and other physical elements featured in the box.

For more information or to purchase the Legendary Encounters: The Matrix board game, please visit upperdeckstore.com.

