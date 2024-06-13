UPPER DECK AND WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS EXPAND THEIR TRADING CARD, MEMORABILIA AND GAMING PARTNERSHIP TO INCLUDE DC COMIC BOOK CHARACTERS

Leading entertainment collectibles company thrills collectors with launch of new DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains collection

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in entertainment and sports trading cards, games and collectibles, today announced it has expanded its entertainment portfolio with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to create new trading cards, memorabilia and tabletop games featuring fan-favorite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains. The collaboration will integrate DC's rich storytelling and iconic characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Joker with Upper Deck's vast collectibles expertise to unlock a brand-new era for fans to enjoy the DC Universe.

Upper Deck 2023-24 DC Annual featuring Batman and Robin

"DC's fandom and history run deep, and we're excited to expand those storylines and immortalize those life-changing moments of the great Super Heroes we all grew up admiring," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "Here at Upper Deck, we only create the best collectibles and games for fans across the globe, and we look forward to working with the Warner Bros. Discovery team to extend their vision to our products."

Collectors can expect to see a variety of interpretations and artistic adaptations of iconic DC Super Heroes including Batman, Superman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman, and highly sought-after Super-Villains like Lex Luthor and The Joker. Starting this winter, Upper Deck will bring its industry leading brands to the DC Universe for the first time beginning with DC Annual, Skybox Metal Universe Batman, Fleer Ultra Superman, DC Unbound, and DC Masterpieces.

You can commemorate this historic moment by getting the inaugural Upper Deck trading card, an e-Pack® exclusive featuring the iconic hero Superman. For one week only, collectors will be able to purchase this limited Upper Deck Preview card on UpperDeckePack.com. Each pack will deliver 1 preview card of the Man of Steel, and be on the lookout for randomly seeded short print versions!

Upper Deck's DC collection will begin dropping this winter at local hobby shops around the world and on UpperDeckePack.com, which also ships globally. For more information, please visit www.UpperDeck.com.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com , www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook ( UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), and X ( @UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

About DC

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

