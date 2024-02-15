Upper Deck Announces Exclusive Trading Card, Memorabilia Deal with Junior Hockey Sensation Michael Misa

Leading sports collectibles company enters multi-year exclusive agreement with 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ eligible prospect

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in entertainment and sports collectibles, is proud to announce its exclusive multi-year contract with junior hockey standout Michael Misa. Under the agreement, Upper Deck is the sole producer of collectibles, trading cards, and authenticated memorabilia featuring Misa's image and autograph.

As a young hockey sensation and the first overall draft pick for the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2022, Misa is anticipated to be one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft™. Misa was granted "Exceptional Status" for the 2022-23 OHL season at 15 years old, becoming only the sixth player in league history to qualify for this prestigious privilege–and went on to achieve the most productive first season based on his 1.24 points-per-game average for an Exceptional-Status player in the OHL's history. Notably, Misa scored 20 points in seven games, breaking a new record for the OHL Cup tournament. Most recently, Misa was recognized as Rookie of the Year and received the OHL's Emms Family Award.

"There is no doubt that Michael Misa is one of the most exciting prospects in hockey. As a fan, I'm excited to watch him display his skills, and as a company, we are ecstatic to be a part of his journey as his remarkable career progresses," said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. "We're looking forward to producing a curated mix of Misa's collectibles, memorabilia, and trading cards – both physical and digital – as we continue to offer new and innovative ways for fans to connect with their favorite athletes."

Misa's exclusive collection includes a variety of high-quality collectibles, memorabilia, and trading cards for fans of the junior hockey team that encapsulates his pivotal moments on the ice. The memorabilia spans from signed Saginaw Spirit game-used pucks, autographed prints of Misa wearing his #77, and signed Saginaw Spirit jerseys. Misa's passion for the sport is evident in every piece of the collection.

To commemorate this occasion, Upper Deck has released three Game Dated Moments trading cards on UpperDeckEpack.com depicting key moments throughout Misa's young career. The exclusive cards commemorate Misa #1 pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Draft--his first goal from Oct. 1, 2022--and his OHL Rookie of the Year award. The first 25 collectors to complete the set will receive an autograph version of his OHL Rookie of the Year award card. The Misa cards can be purchased now on e-Pack® and the cards will be available for sale until 5:59am PST on February 22, 2024.

"I am excited to join the Upper Deck family alongside Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid, both of whom I look up to on and off the ice," said Misa, a spokesperson for the company. "These are the moments that you dream of as a kid, so I look forward to seeing this collaboration with Upper Deck come to life for the fans to enjoy."

Collectors will want to be on the lookout for Michael Misa's physical and digital trading cards on Upper Deck e-Pack ® and Upper Deck's Evolution platform featuring Authentic Digital Collectibles as he continues to break records on the ice. Fans can view the exclusive Michael Misa memorabilia collection now at UpperDeckStore.com or collect his Game Dated Moments cards on UpperDeckEpack.com.

