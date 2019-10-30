Upper Deck Authenticated Bolsters Impressive Basketball Lineup With Anthony Davis Multi-Year Exclusive Autographed Memorabilia and Collectibles Deal

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Upper Deck Company, the worldwide leader in sports memorabilia, is excited to announce the addition of Anthony Davis to its Upper Deck Authenticated ever-growing roster of exclusive superstar athletes. Earlier this month, the new Los Angeles Lakers star signed a full collection of memorabilia items that launched today on UpperDeckStore.com.

Upper Deck’s new Anthony Davis memorabilia collection kicks off with exclusive signed and inscribed basketballs as well as autographed home, away and alternate design jerseys and unique signed images. Fans can view and purchase the items starting today at https://upperdeckstore.com/anthony-davis

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Davis was the #1 high school basketball recruit in the country in 2011. As a freshman at Kentucky the following year, he led the team to a National Championship and was named the Naismith College Player of the Year, along with being a unanimous first team All-American.

Following his historic season and well-deserved hype, Davis entered the 2012 NBA Draft and went first overall to New Orleans. That same season, Davis earned the NBA Rookie of the Year Award while also contributing to the USA Basketball Men's National Team's gold medal. Often referred to by his nickname "The Brow", Davis has racked up some impressive accolades. He is a 6x NBA All-Star, has been voted to the All-NBA First Team three times, and is the youngest player to score 59 points in a game.

"We couldn't be more pleased to add an athlete of Anthony's caliber to our talented roster," said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. "He has been one of the most exciting players to watch on both ends of the court, and we believe that the best is still to come."

Earlier this year Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers where he will start the season as a perennial All-Star.

Upper Deck's new Anthony Davis memorabilia collection kicks off with exclusive signed and inscribed basketballs as well as autographed home, away and alternate design jerseys and unique signed images. Fans can view and purchase the items starting today at https://upperdeckstore.com/anthony-davis

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UpperDeck), Twitter (@UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (udvids).

SOURCE Upper Deck

Related Links

http://www.upperdeck.com

