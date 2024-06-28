UPPER DECK CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF YOUNG GUNS AT NHL DRAFT™, UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE CONNOR BEDARD YOUNG GUNS® TRADING CARD ON EXTERIOR OF SPHERE

Sports collectibles leader marks milestone anniversary with limited-edition release of this season's hockey sensation and activation on Exosphere

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today celebrates 30 years of its renowned Young Guns® trading cards during the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ at Sphere, marking Upper Deck's third consecutive year as the NHL Draft title sponsor. To honor this milestone, Upper Deck collaborated with the Sphere Studios team to create a custom activation that will be displayed today on the exterior of Sphere – the Exosphere - to showcase popular rookie cards featuring some of the NHL's top players and announcing limited-edition Connor Bedard Young Guns® achievement cards available exclusively in Series 2 product on Upper Deck e-Pack®.

Upper Deck celebrates 30 years of Young Guns trading card brand on Exosphere during 2024 NHL Draft

Over the past three decades, Upper Deck has produced 30 collections of Young Guns cards, starting with the Flagship series in the 1990-91 season, cementing its position as one of the most prominent rookie card brands in all sports. Rookie cards are highly sought after by collectors, marking a player's first appearance in a trading card wearing their team jersey at the highest level of competition in their sport.

"There is no better moment to celebrate 30 years of our iconic Young Guns trading cards than during the NHL Draft; a night dedicated to honoring rookies," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "The NHL Draft isn't just significant for hockey fans, it's a pivotal time for collectors as it ignites anticipation for the community, determining which players will emerge as top contributors to their teams and the League."

Hockey fans and collectors can visit Upper Deck e-Pack® to join the celebration of 30 years of Young Guns and collect e-Pack exclusive Connor Bedard's Series 2 achievement cards in 2023-24 Upper Deck Series 2, available now at UpperDeckePack.com .

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com , www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), Twitter ( UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

Media Contact:

Nicole Brief, [email protected]

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and NHL Draft name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Upper Deck